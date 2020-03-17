Wisconsin Senate leaders considering virtual session as a backup plan

The letter from Roth came as Gov. Tony Evers' administration on Tuesday issued an order limiting public gatherings in most places to 9 or fewer people, following federal guidance to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

State law allows for the Assembly or Senate, if they determine they cannot physically meet at the seat of government due to a disaster or the imminent threat of disaster, to "conduct a meeting and transact business through the use of any means of communication." The law requires each participant to be able to be verified and their actions authenticated. The law also says participating members should be able to hear the comments from the lawmakers who speak, read documents that are shared, and allow for the public to observe the proceedings "within technological limits."

Roth's letter quickly got push back from Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, who wrote to Roth that he plans on "attending session in person" because "it's my job to be there to represent my constituents."

"I believe the Senate should come back from it's vacation and meet as early as possible to work on dealing with these complicated issues," Carpenter said, flouting advice from the federal government that people should avoid meeting in groups of 10 or more people. Among the state Senate's members are many who are in the at-risk category of older adults.