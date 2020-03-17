Wisconsin Senate leaders considering virtual session as a backup plan

As the novel coronavirus has changed daily life for millions of Americans, the Wisconsin Senate is considering a move it has possibly never done before: meeting virtually.
Leaders of the Republican-controlled Senate, who postponed their final March session to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, are in talks to potentially hold a virtual Senate session instead of meeting in person as a backup plan.
A virtual session, which state law allows to occur during a disaster, has possibly never occurred before. The law outlining the procedure for virtual meetings was created in 2009 and has never been used. Senate Chief Clerk Jeff Renk said he isn't aware of any virtual meetings happening before or after then.
"As our government works to ensure the health and safety of residents across Wisconsin, I want to make you aware, at the request of the majority leader, of additional measures the state Senate may need to take in order to convene session in the near term," Senate President Roger Roth said in correspondence sent to senators.
A Roth spokeswoman said the option of a virtual session, where senators could use state-issued laptops, is at this point a contingency plan if the Senate needs to act urgently on legislation to address the global pandemic or determines it isn't safe to meet in person later this Spring to take up items set to be voted on in next week's postponed session.
The letter from Roth came as Gov. Tony Evers' administration on Tuesday issued an order limiting public gatherings in most places to 9 or fewer people, following federal guidance to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
State law allows for the Assembly or Senate, if they determine they cannot physically meet at the seat of government due to a disaster or the imminent threat of disaster, to "conduct a meeting and transact business through the use of any means of communication." The law requires each participant to be able to be verified and their actions authenticated. The law also says participating members should be able to hear the comments from the lawmakers who speak, read documents that are shared, and allow for the public to observe the proceedings "within technological limits."
Roth's letter quickly got push back from Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, who wrote to Roth that he plans on "attending session in person" because "it's my job to be there to represent my constituents."
"I believe the Senate should come back from it's vacation and meet as early as possible to work on dealing with these complicated issues," Carpenter said, flouting advice from the federal government that people should avoid meeting in groups of 10 or more people. Among the state Senate's members are many who are in the at-risk category of older adults.
In an interview, Carpenter said he wants the Senate, if it meets, to convene in the larger state Assembly, where members can easily sit the recommended 6 feet from one another. He said Senate leadership should attend and that other senators should decide whether they attend in-person or through a virtual option.
"I don't want to be calling in on a teleconference trying to take care of important business," Carpenter said.