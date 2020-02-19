Wisconsin Senate hits pause on push to extend bar hours for Democratic convention

Wisconsin Senate Democrats on Wednesday pushed their colleagues to consider a proposal to keep bars open til 4 a.m. during the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this summer, even as the chamber's Republican leader said the plan has lost momentum.
While the legislation wasn't on the Senate's calendar for the floor period, Democratic members instead sought to twice amend an unrelated bill to include the language.
But the effort failed both times despite Democrats' arguments that it would bolster economic development and time to act on the push was running out with the end of the session nearing.
"The amount of money that’s going to be generated whether you agree with the Democrats or not, we have thousands of Democrats coming into the state of Wisconsin opening up their pocketbooks," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-Middleton.
Under the bill, operating hours for bars, taverns and other establishments across all of Wisconsin during the DNC, from July 13-17, would be extended until 4 a.m., though individual municipalities could opt out.
The legislation also includes measures to ensure that vendors within State Fair Park are properly licensed to serve alcohol through the State Fair Park Board, let the Department of Revenue grant retail alcohol permits to Elkhart Lake’s Road America vendors and limit breweries' hours of operation.
Still, Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard, a retired police officer, called the idea "absolutely unconscionable" because it would extend by two hours the ability for individuals to drink and drive.
While he added that it would be different if such a plan could be applied to one specific venue where individuals would be staying, he noted "we don't have that luxury here."
"There will be people drinking and driving," the Racine Republican said.
Democratic Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, countered that "the idea that drinking could lead to drinking and driving is an argument against drinking."
The back-and-forth came hours after Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters in the Capitol that the effort to extend bar hours "doesn’t have nearly the momentum it had probably a month ago" among his caucus.
The Juneau Republican pointed to issues of potential "fallout" from the extension, such as "a high-profile case of drunk driving."
"I think with more scrutiny it’s not as strong as probably it was right out of the gate," he said.
He didn't rule out the chamber taking it up in March, when the Senate is set to convene for the last time before the session ends. The Assembly is poised to vote on it Thursday.
Wednesday's original Senate calendar included a bill that would let the Department of Revenue grant retail alcohol permits to Elkhart Lake’s Road America vendors and limit small breweries' hours.
That initiative was largely wrapped into the DNC bar hours bill.
The state Assembly passed the Road America bill in November, though it's stalled in the Senate. Backers of the legislation have said because of Road America's large racetrack, covering multiple municipalities, there were challenges with liquor licenses. The plan aims to provide them a carve-out so they can legally operate.
