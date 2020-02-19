Wisconsin Senate hits pause on push to extend bar hours for Democratic convention

Still, Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard, a retired police officer, called the idea "absolutely unconscionable" because it would extend by two hours the ability for individuals to drink and drive.

While he added that it would be different if such a plan could be applied to one specific venue where individuals would be staying, he noted "we don't have that luxury here."

"There will be people drinking and driving," the Racine Republican said.

Democratic Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, countered that "the idea that drinking could lead to drinking and driving is an argument against drinking."

The back-and-forth came hours after Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters in the Capitol that the effort to extend bar hours "doesn’t have nearly the momentum it had probably a month ago" among his caucus.

The Juneau Republican pointed to issues of potential "fallout" from the extension, such as "a high-profile case of drunk driving."

"I think with more scrutiny it’s not as strong as probably it was right out of the gate," he said.