Wisconsin Senate Democrats choose Janet Bewley as new minority leader

Senate Democrats have chosen Janet Bewley to take over as the head of their caucus in the lead-up to the November general election.
The vote Friday in closed caucus came after former Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling announced earlier this week she'd be stepping down from the post, a move tied to her decision not to seek re-election this fall.
The election means that Bewley, who most recently served as assistant minority leader, is taking on a key role at the helm of the chamber's fundraising and candidate recruitment operations for the remainder of the 2020 cycle.
“I am excited to work with my colleagues in the Senate in this new role, especially in light of the current COVID-19 crisis," she said, adding: "This is a stressful time for our state and now more than ever, we need to fight for the small businesses, communities, and families that are feeling the brunt of this pandemic."
The Mason Democrat and full-time legislator was first elected to the Senate in 2014, after having served two terms in the Assembly. Bewley's release said the caucus had unanimously elected her.
Shilling in a statement praised Bewley's "strong and pragmatic leadership will provide a smooth transition and lead to success over the coming months."
The party's lawmakers also unanimously voted to make Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, assistant minority leader. She previously served as caucus vice chair, leaving the position open.
Meanwhile, retiring Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, is retaining his position as minority caucus chair. He'll be leaving the Legislature come January after he previously announced he wouldn't be seeking re-election.
In one of her last acts as minority leader this week, Shilling Thursday appointed liberal firebrand Scot Ross, formerly the head of One Wisconsin Now, to the six-member state Ethics Commission, divided evenly between Democratic and GOP appointees.
Going into the fall, Democrats in the chamber have a 14-19 minority with four of their members planning to retire. In addition to retaining those seats, leaders will also seek to protect state Sen. Patty Schachtner's northwestern 10th Senate District, which the Somerset Democrat won in a special election.
Republicans would need to pick up three additional seats to get a two-thirds, veto-proof majority in the chamber.
With a new Democratic leader in place, it's all but certain Senate Republicans will also have a new caucus head come next year as well. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, is running for Congress in the 5th CD, though he is still holding onto his leadership post.
