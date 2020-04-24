Wisconsin Senate Democrats choose Janet Bewley as new minority leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senate Democrats have chosen Janet Bewley to take over as the head of their caucus in the lead-up to the November general election.

The vote Friday in closed caucus came after former Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling announced earlier this week she'd be stepping down from the post, a move tied to her decision not to seek re-election this fall.

The election means that Bewley, who most recently served as assistant minority leader, is taking on a key role at the helm of the chamber's fundraising and candidate recruitment operations for the remainder of the 2020 cycle.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“I am excited to work with my colleagues in the Senate in this new role, especially in light of the current COVID-19 crisis," she said, adding: "This is a stressful time for our state and now more than ever, we need to fight for the small businesses, communities, and families that are feeling the brunt of this pandemic."