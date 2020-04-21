Wisconsin Senate Democratic leadership up in the air as Shilling prepares to step down Friday

"Folks in our caucus are going to take some time to think about it," he said.

Typically, caucus leaders are elected after each election cycle. Erpenbach said he anticipated Democrats would again hold a normal leadership election after November, adding: "We always do, we always will, no matter what happens after this coming election."

Other Democratic senators' offices didn't immediately return requests for comment or didn't yet have a response about a given lawmaker's leadership plans.

Republicans currently have a 19-14 majority in the Senate. The party would need to pick up three additional seats to get a two-thirds majority in the chamber.

Shilling served as the caucus' Democratic leader since 2015 over the course of Republican Gov. Scott Walker's final term and the start of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' time in office.

Both parties in the Senate will almost assuredly have new leadership next year during the next state budget process. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, is running for Congress in the 5th CD, though he is still holding his top post in the Republican Senate caucus.

While Shilling is leaving her leadership role on Friday, she will continue to serve in the Senate for the remainder of her term.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.