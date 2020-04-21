Wisconsin Senate Democratic leadership up in the air as Shilling prepares to step down Friday

Come Friday, Democrats in the Wisconsin state Senate could have a new caucus leader in place. But in the hours after Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling announced that she'll step down from the post, it's unclear who that would be.
The state's longest-serving female legislative leader said Tuesday she would be vacating her role at week's end, an announcement that comes after she said earlier this month she wouldn't seek re-election this fall.
The move leaves Democrats in the chamber considering their options for who will take on a key role at the helm of the chamber's fundraising and candidate recruitment operations going into the November general election.
But time is tight: Lawmakers are expected to caucus virtually in the coming days before holding the leadership election later this week.
"Given my recent announcement of non-candidacy, I believe new leadership in our caucus at this time will help to best represent our constituents and put Democrats in the best position to be successful in the months and years to come," Shilling, D-La Crosse, said in a statement.
In addition to Shilling, three other Democratic senators have already announced retirement plans: Dave Hansen, of Green Bay; Mark Miller, of Monona; and Fred Risser, of Madison.
That leaves 10 Democrats who could consider the role with the potential to carry on post-2020, should they win re-election and the next round of leadership races.
But already, a couple Milwaukee senators are out. Sen. Lena Taylor said in a statement she's not considering a run for leadership, and the office of fellow Sen. Tim Carpenter said he's also not interested.
Others, though, are still thinking about it. That includes Sen. Jon Erpenbach, of West Point, who formerly served as Senate minority leader in 2003.
In an interview, he said he hasn't yet made a decision on whether he'd run for the post. But he applauded Shilling's decision to step down now as good for "certainty in our caucus" while giving Democrats "the ability to unite behind a new leader."
The timing is essential, he noted, given the election cycle and subsequent need to oversee a series of campaigns across the state, as well as raising money and ensuring the caucus has strong candidates across the board.
"Folks in our caucus are going to take some time to think about it," he said.
Typically, caucus leaders are elected after each election cycle. Erpenbach said he anticipated Democrats would again hold a normal leadership election after November, adding: "We always do, we always will, no matter what happens after this coming election."
Other Democratic senators' offices didn't immediately return requests for comment or didn't yet have a response about a given lawmaker's leadership plans.
Republicans currently have a 19-14 majority in the Senate. The party would need to pick up three additional seats to get a two-thirds majority in the chamber.
Shilling served as the caucus' Democratic leader since 2015 over the course of Republican Gov. Scott Walker's final term and the start of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' time in office.
Both parties in the Senate will almost assuredly have new leadership next year during the next state budget process. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, is running for Congress in the 5th CD, though he is still holding his top post in the Republican Senate caucus.
While Shilling is leaving her leadership role on Friday, she will continue to serve in the Senate for the remainder of her term.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.