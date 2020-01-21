Wisconsin Senate approves one of eight bills to combat homelessness

"This bill in front of us was never meant to be the only bill," the Green Bay Republican said.

The same bill also passed the state Assembly Tuesday afternoon. It now awaits Evers' signature.

A few other bills from different task forces also made it to the Senate floor this week. That includes one from the Adoption Task Force that's now on its way to Evers to expand eligibility for adoption assistance from the Department of Children and Families.

Currently, DCF can give payments to adoptive parents who take in a child who's at least 10 and has two other siblings that are being placed together. The bill would lower the age to 7 and extend assistance for two or more siblings that must be placed in the same home.