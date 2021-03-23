Wisconsin Senate approves bill to let bars, restaurants sell cocktails to go

Wisconsin is one step closer to legalizing takeout cocktails after the state Senate signed off on the effort Tuesday, sending it to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.
The bill, which would let bars and restaurants sell mixed drinks and glasses of wine in to-go containers, unanimously cleared the Assembly last week and is one of a slate of bipartisan alcohol bills that backers say would provide needed assistance to businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The measure wasn't originally included on the chamber's calendar, but senators used a pulling motion, a procedural move, to bring it and one other alcohol-related measure to the floor for a vote.
The legislation, similar to measures already in place in more than 30 states, would require such drinks to have a "tamper-evident seal" that bill authors previously said largely amounts to tape. It passed on a 28-2 vote, with Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley and Republican Sen. Julian Bradley opposing it.
Currently, bars and restaurants can sell full, sealed bottles of wine or booze, but they're unable to sell individual glasses or cups. Doing so would be a boost for restaurants, where profit margins are higher on alcohol than on food.
The bill is one of three that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week he wanted to see pass this session. The other two include efforts to allow alcohol to be delivered straight to homes and make “click and collect” permissible statewide.
Those two were introduced in prior sessions but were unable to clear the Legislature. Still, bill author Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, said during a public hearing last month that COVID "has expedited the need for these types of reforms."
Just one of those two bills was taken up and approved via voice vote on Tuesday: "click and collect."
Specifically, the effort aims to make it legal statewide to purchase alcohol online or over the phone and pick it up in a parking lot. The practice is already allowed in Madison, after the City Council implemented it in 2018.
Under the legislation, municipalities would be barred from adopting ordinances that impose additional restrictions on online sales, apparently overriding a city’s existing ordinance. Lawmakers also approved an amendment stipulating the hours those sales can be made and ensures what's sold is in "original unopened packages or containers."
That language has drawn opposition from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, which argued in written testimony posted to the state's Eye on Lobbying website that the effort would prevent a community from regulating the size and location of a parking space pickup area for customers, for example, among other things.
It's unclear when or whether the home delivery bill may be taken up. A LeMahieu spokesman didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.