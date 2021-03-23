Wisconsin Senate approves bill to let bars, restaurants sell cocktails to go

Specifically, the effort aims to make it legal statewide to purchase alcohol online or over the phone and pick it up in a parking lot. The practice is already allowed in Madison, after the City Council implemented it in 2018.

Under the legislation, municipalities would be barred from adopting ordinances that impose additional restrictions on online sales, apparently overriding a city’s existing ordinance. Lawmakers also approved an amendment stipulating the hours those sales can be made and ensures what's sold is in "original unopened packages or containers."

That language has drawn opposition from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, which argued in written testimony posted to the state's Eye on Lobbying website that the effort would prevent a community from regulating the size and location of a parking space pickup area for customers, for example, among other things.

It's unclear when or whether the home delivery bill may be taken up. A LeMahieu spokesman didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.

