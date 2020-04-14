Wisconsin seeks feedback on earlier, longer deer season in online survey that replaces county hearings

Among the key issues on this year’s survey are whether to extend the traditional 9-day firearm deer hunting season by 10 days.

According to the NRB, the proposal is not intended to increase the number of deer killed but “excitement and participation in our premier hunt.”

A separate proposal by the board’s deer and elk advisory committee would create a 16-day gun season starting on the Saturday closest to Nov. 15, instead of the Saturday before Thanksgiving, in an effort to avoid late seasons like 2019, when Thanksgiving fell on Nov. 28. Such a change would require new legislation.

Some of the other changes proposed by the NRB would eliminate the antlerless-only holiday deer season, close the crossbow season in November and impose a hunting moratorium before the first day of the gun season.

The NRB is also seeking feedback on a spring bear hunting season and requiring the use of non-toxic ammunition on state lands. Despite a 1991 federal ban on the use of lead shot for waterfowl hunting, lead poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for bald eagles.

The questions are advisory only. Rule changes would require action by the NRB or state Legislature, and none would take effect this year.