Wisconsin seeking pandemic aid to help disabled residents

“I am concerned that the interpretation could be viewed as denying benefits based on disability using SSDI as a proxy or as having a disparate impact on individuals with disabilities because all SSDI recipients — by definition — have disabilities,” Frostman wrote.

He added: “The Department ardently protects against discrimination and such an interpretation would run counter to that policy.”

Frostman’s letter came after WPR and Wisconsin Watch reported that DWD had denied regular unemployment insurance to 138 SSDI recipients between March 16 and May 29.

Jedd of the DWD said the agency lacked data on how many SSDI recipients applied for PUA. The issue could potentially affect thousands of workers as the economy struggles to rebound during the pandemic, considering that more than 158,000 SSDI recipients in Wisconsin also worked as of 2018, according to federal statistics.

Victor Forberger, supervising attorney for the University of Wisconsin’s Unemployment Compensation Appeals Clinic, represents about 20 SSDI recipients in appeals of their denied claims. He cheered the possible change.

“Given the numbers of people affected by this policy it’s just phenomenal,” he said. “I’m hoping that something can be done here, and that they follow through on this.”