Wisconsin school districts set to receive at least $2.2 billion in federal stimulus aid

“Do you think the federal government's formula is fair?” asked Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield. He and other Republicans questioned why districts like Milwaukee that were closed during the pandemic received far more money than other districts that have been open.

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said disbursing the money through the Title 1 formula was probably the most fair.

“We have continuing needs in our districts that go well beyond the pandemic,” Stanford Taylor said.

Republicans who questioned why schools that were closed during the pandemic were getting more money than others that were open asked whether the state could use some of its discretionary federal money to address the gap. Stanford Taylor said that federal law does not require the state to distribute the roughly 10% of discretionary money based on whether districts were open.

The state superintendent does not have the power to order schools to reopen to in-person learning. Stanford Taylor, under repeated questions from Republicans about schools opening, stressed it was a local decision based on what schools are prepared to handle students returning. However, in every district students are either back in person or there is a plan for them to return, she said.