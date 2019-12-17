Wisconsin school districts drive increase in property taxes

Complex factors contribute to the amount of money school districts can levy in property taxes. Since 1993, the state has limited the amount of money school districts can receive per pupil from property taxes and state general aid. Districts aren't able to exceed those amounts without having voters approve the increased spending through a referendum.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School districts aren't required to go to referendum to increase property taxes in every scenario. For example, if the amount of money a school district receives from state general aids decreases in a given year, the school district can increase property taxes to make up for the lost amount of state aid without a referendum.

The state generally increases the total amount of per pupil revenue school districts can receive in a given year from property taxes and state aids. If it doesn't increase that revenue ceiling — which was the case in the 2015-16 school year — but increases state aid, some school districts may need to reduce property taxes to remain below the total revenue limit set for their districts.