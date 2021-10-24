Wisconsin’s Tom Nelson talks ‘Labor Autumn,’ quest for U.S. Senate seat

If there's one thing we learned from the pandemic, it's that we need to have universal health care, we need to have Medicare for All. Right now we have national health care. If you get COVID, and you've got to go to the hospital, they're not going to check your insurance card before they admit you. It's just going to cost you an arm and leg. By the way, most of the people with COVID who are hospitalized have not been vaccinated. If you don't believe in vaccinations, you probably don't put a lot of stock in modern medicine. If you don't put a lot of stock in modern medicine, you probably don't go to see the doctor, you don’t have a lot of faith in the health care system and you don't have any health insurance. So think of that additional strain.

If you had national health insurance, if you had Medicare for All, you would not have that problem. You would have closer linkage between public policy and the health care system — which addressed the problem I had when a hospital executive told me in the early stage of the pandemic: "We have a lot to learn, and we're building the airplane as it's flying." That was a major indictment of this current system. If you talk about those issues, about the outcomes, if you talk about health, how it's going to change the lives of their families, how you're not going to have to slave through a bunch of health care adults, it will connect with people.