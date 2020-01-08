Wisconsin's tax burden, by share of income, hits lowest point in half century

The share of income Wisconsinites dish out each year to pay state and local taxes has reached the lowest level in at least a half-century, driven in large part by growth in personal incomes.

A new report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows Wisconsinites in 2019 paid 10.3% of income in state and local taxes, down from 10.4% in 2018.

The 2019 numbers represent the eighth consecutive year in which Wisconsinites devoted a smaller percentage of their income to state and local taxes than in the year before. The tax burden has decreased each year since 2011, when former Republican Gov. Scott Walker took office. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, replaced him in January 2019, although Republicans continue to dominate the Legislature.

Wisconsin’s tax burden has largely decreased since the mid-1990s and has reached its lowest point in Policy Forum records since 1970. For example, Wisconsinites in 2019 saw their tax burden, as a percentage of their income, drop by about 22% from 1994, when 13.2% of their income went for state and local taxes.