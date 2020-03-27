Wisconsin's spring election still on for April 7 despite a chaotic week of political, legal wrangling

"I don’t think we should be out there guaranteeing, telling the public, that if you follow these procedures everything is going to be fine," Thomsen said.

Indefinitely confined

A Friday memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson misinterpreted state elections laws when they encouraged voters to indicate on their absentee ballot they are indefinitely confined due to the pandemic, allowing them to avoid having to upload a photo ID.

Wisconsin law says people can certify they are indefinitely confined due to “age, illness, infirmity or disability," but the memo states the stay at home order "does not render all Wisconsin residents indefinitely confined."

"Civil and criminal penalties apply both to voters and election officials who violate Wisconsin’s election and voting laws," the bureau states in the memo. "The current public health emergency does not permit clerks to misapply Wisconsin’s elections laws."

McDonell said in a Friday email that Dane County's legal counsel have indicated his recommendation to voters is consistent with advice from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and is believed to be legally defensible.