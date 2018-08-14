Tuesday’s partisan primary election will determine which Democrat opposes Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November and which Republican faces Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Those statewide races top the list of contests going before voters in the primary, which locks in the parties’ nominees for the 2018 general election.
Primary elections typically have low turnout. Wisconsin’s had about 14.5 percent turnout in both 2016 and 2014.
But this year, turnout could get a boost from the hard-fought, high-stakes primaries for both Democrats and Republicans. Absentee voting for this primary has been strong, according to the state Elections Commission.
Wisconsin has an “open” primary, meaning voters — regardless of political views or affiliation — may choose in which party primary they want to vote. But you must stick to one party on your ballot; you can’t vote in a Democratic primary in one race and a Republican primary in another.
Here’s a look at some of the key races on Tuesday’s primary ballot:
Statewide
There’s an eight-candidate Democratic primary in the race to be the party’s general-election nominee against Walker.
The candidates are state Superintendent Tony Evers, former state party chairman Matt Flynn, political activist Mike McCabe, state firefighter union president Mahlon Mitchell, corporate attorney Josh Pade, former state Rep. Kelda Roys, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout.
Two more names will appear on the ballot — Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik and state Rep. Dana Wachs — but both dropped out of the race earlier this year.
In the U.S. Senate race, there’s a Republican contest to be the nomineee against Baldwin. The top GOP candidates are Kevin Nicholson, a Delafield businessman and political newcomer, and Leah Vukmir, a Brookfield state senator.
Other statewide contests on Tuesday’s ballot include a competitive Democratic primary in the lieutenant governor’s race, pitting former state Rep. Mandela Barnes against businessman Kurt Kober, and competitive Republican and Democratic primaries for state treasurer and secretary of state.
Congressional races
The retirement of U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, has led to primaries in southern Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.
For Democrats, ironworker and union activist Randy Bryce of Racine squares off against Cathy Myers, a Janesville school board member.
The Republican primary features Bryan Steil, the University of Wisconsin System Regent endorsed by Ryan, as well as Delavan businessman Paul Nehlen, Lake Geneva businessman Nick Polce, Jeremy Ryan and Kevin Steen.
The 1st district stretches from Janesville and eastern Rock County to Racine and Kenosha counties, covering nearly all of Walworth County and part of the southern Milwaukee suburbs, including southern Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.
Legislative races
In the Madison area, there’s a contested Democratic primary for Assembly District 77, where the incumbent, Rep. Terese Berceau, is not seeking re-election.
The district includes parts of Madison’s South, West and Near West sides. It is reliably Democratic, and no Republicans have filed for the seat, so Tuesday’s primary results will decide its next representative.
The four Democrats running are Dane County Board member Shelia Stubbs, immigration lawyer Shabnam Lotfi, Wisconsin Environmental Initiative director John Imes and Wisconsin Brewers Guild director Mark Garthwaite.