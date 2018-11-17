To Mai Zong Vue, the annual Madison Hmong New Year celebration is sort of like the State Fair: a chance to gather at a big, festive event for entertainment, vendors, competitions and special food.
Just as thousands of Wisconsinites throughout the state flock to the State Fair every summer, thousands of Hmong individuals throughout the state gather at the annual New Year celebration every fall. At the State Fair, attendees might splurge on a cream puff. Vue's New Year special treat is roasted pork with sticky rice and papaya.
“(It’s) just being there and feeling festive, it’s just that spirit of coming together and being together in one room for the whole day,” said Vue, culture program chair for the event.
Friday and Saturday, Nov. 23 and 24, Madison’s Hmong community will celebrate the Hmong New Year at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way.
The Hmong New Year takes place in November or December, traditionally celebrating the end of harvest, with the actual celebration date varying between communities. In Madison, the celebration takes place over the Thanksgiving weekend.
There’s a $2 admission fee for the daytime events, which take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission for children under 10 and adults over 65. The evening events are from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. with an $18 entrance fee, or $10 if tickets are bought in advance. Attendees can also reserve a table for eight, which costs $150 for both nights.
Wisconsin Hmong Association Inc. puts on the annual Hmong New Year celebration. It kicks off with an opening ceremony parade and includes singing and dancing competitions, musical performances, Hmong vendors and a Miss Hmong Madison pageant. Vendors will sell wares like tropical fruit, Hmong clothes and jewelry.
There will also be a demonstration using a traditional dab tuav ncuav, or a rice pounder used by two people to make Hmong ncuav, or rice patties, similar to mochi in Japanese cooking. The patties are slowly roasted, broken apart and dipped in molasses, Vue said.
Among this year’s new events will be a Saturday fashion family show in traditional Hmong clothing, where families will show up on stage together and kids can learn about the clothes they’re wearing, Vue said. There will also be a competition of the Hmong ball-tossing game pov pob.
WaChong Vang will be a guest speaker at this year’s event, and will offer a blessing during the opening ceremony. Vang is the son of beloved Laotian General Vang Pao.
The CIA recruited Hmong men to fight in the Vietnam War, and the fighters were led by Pao. When the Communists eventually gained power in Laos, thousands of Hmong fled, bringing many to the U.S. Pao died in California in 2011, after reaching what the New York Times called “almost king-like status as their leader-in-exile.”
This year’s celebration will also pay tribute to Thailand, where many Hmong lived in refugee camps, before coming to the U.S., said Chue Feing Thao, the New Year Chair for Wisconsin Hmong Association Inc.
About 5,000 to 7,000 attendees are expected this year, Chue said. Everyone — Hmong or not — is welcome to attend, Vue said.