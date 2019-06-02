Wisconsin's historic 19th Amendment ratification, as told by the Wisconsin State Journal

“WIS. RATIFIES SUFFRAGE” declared the Wisconsin State Journal, Madison’s daily afternoon newspaper, in a bold banner headline on June 10, 1919.
A century later, the state is celebrating Wisconsin’s historic feat as the first to ratify the 19th Amendment. But as coverage in Madison’s oldest newspaper made clear, the distinction was almost accidental.
The Badger State was an unlikely victor in the race to ratify first. The Wisconsin Supreme Court had struck down an 1886 suffrage referendum, ruling women voting would be “treasonous” to their sex. By 1919, 15 other states, including Michigan, had already enfranchised women. And less than seven years before ratification, 63% of Wisconsin voters had rejected state suffrage in a November referendum.
Referendum setback
The 1912 vote was a setback for the women’s suffrage movement, but leaders remained hopeful their victory was inevitable. Some chalked up the defeat to the state’s brewers and liquor industry, who feared women would usher in prohibition (something the all-male Legislature would ratify anyway in January 1919).
A Mrs. John R. Commons told the State Journal after the November 1912 vote, “Our progressive legislation has perhaps made the men of Wisconsin feel that the women were not in need of the ballot to protect themselves.”
A little more than a month before the historic 1919 ratification, National Woman’s Party state chairwoman Ada James of Richland Center told a gathering in the governor’s conference room in the Capitol that women should be able to vote for the same reason as men — “because voting is a fundamental principle of democracy.” Other attendees expressed confidence Congress would finally have the two-thirds vote necessary to pass the amendment, 41 years after it was first introduced.
In mid-May, Theodora W. Youmans, president of the Wisconsin Woman’s Suffrage Association, wrote in the State Journal that Wisconsin women were becoming “impatient” by the delay in the U.S. Senate.
“With all the important questions of public policy facing this nation in which women desire to have their part, it is irritating to be obliged to expend time and energy and money on securing an object which all intelligent people admit is bound to come soon and whose delay in this democratic republic is inexplicable,” she wrote.
Then on May 21, the U.S. House approved the amendment 304-88. Four days later, the State Journal ran a news item with the headline “Badgers to ratify suffrage, belief,” noting the Legislature had already voted to allow women to vote in presidential elections.
The drumbeat for suffrage continued to build through marches, rallies, letters and editorials. Even Madison Gas & Electric Co. appeared to harness the issue in an advertisement urging consumers to “Conserve woman-power with electricity.”
Late on June 4, the U.S. Senate passed the amendment. The State Journal noted that only four states were still in session: Pennsylvania, Illinois, Massachusetts and Wisconsin (on account of a late budget). Mrs. Ben Hooper of Oshkosh, state congressional and legislative suffrage chairwoman, told the newspaper there was no question at that point that Wisconsin would ratify, only whether it would be the first.
The next day, Sen. Roy Wilcox, R-Eau Claire, tried to introduce the ratification resolution, but the move was delayed due to concerns that the official paperwork from Washington hadn’t yet arrived. The certification arrived Saturday, setting up a vote on Tuesday, June 10.
‘Fireworks’ on the floor
On that day at 10:36 a.m., the Assembly chief clerk read the communication from the secretary of state. At 10:45 a.m., the body suspended the rules to take the vote. But according to the State Journal, there were “fireworks” as Rep. John P. Donnelly, D-Milwaukee, kept the Assembly “under suspense for nearly three-quarters of an hour.”
Donnelly moved an amendment seeking another public referendum on the question. He said the issue was too serious to resolve itself into a race between states.
Rep. Thomas S. Nolan, R-Janesville, who had introduced the ratification resolution, responded that Donnelly could not appreciate the value of women’s suffrage because he was unmarried, but that when he did marry he “would realize that woman can vote just as intelligently as man,” according to the State Journal. Donnelly’s referendum amendment failed, and he voted for ratification.
At 11:09 a.m., the Assembly voted 54-2 to ratify. But before all but one senator approved the measure 27 minutes later, news reached the State Journal from Springfield that the Illinois legislature had completed its vote.
“The fact that the legislature did not meet this morning until 10:30 was largely responsible for the delay,” the State Journal reported.
Despite the delay, Assistant Secretary of State W.J. Naylor said he was confident the Wisconsin certification would be the first to reach Washington because “every technical detail” had been arranged in advance.
Indeed, the Illinois resolution, upon arriving in Washington, was found to be worded incorrectly and had to be voted on again. On June 14, the State Journal reported “Wisconsin goes down in history as the first state to ratify the woman suffrage amendment.”