Gov. Tony Evers’ health secretary is pushing for more uninsured Wisconsinites to purchase health insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchange as Wisconsin and the U.S. experience a dip in enrollments.
Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, who started in January, said her department is employing a number of methods to boost enrollment in both Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act exchanges, the service available in every state to help people enroll in private health insurance plans.
Open enrollment on the exchange started Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.
Palm said the administration is taking a proactive approach to get people enrolled in health insurance in Wisconsin, whether it’s through employer-sponsored insurance, BadgerCare or the individual market on health care exchanges. Since the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was rolled out, the rate of uninsured people in the state has declined from about 9.3% to about 5.5%.
“We’ve really tried to use our bully pulpit … to really get that word out and reach people who had previously either didn’t know or had heard negative messages about the Affordable Care Act,” Palm said. “We’re very interested in getting people connected to coverage.”
She pointed to her department investing in more navigators, who help people enroll in health care coverage; promoting enrollment in counties with the highest rates of uninsured; and implementing a state website to help people get insured.
Funding for additional health care navigators was provided in the state budget, but the Joint Committee on Finance hasn’t yet approved its release.
More aggressive
It’s an approach to open enrollment that some experts say is more forceful than under the previous administration of Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who opposed the Affordable Care Act.
“The Evers administration is very bullish on getting people enrolled in coverage,” said Donna Friedsam, health policy programs director for the Institute for Research on Poverty at UW-Madison. “That was not the case under the Walker administration.”
Friedsam said the Evers administration has been more focused on increasing enrollment on the Affordable Care Act exchanges and Medicaid, while the Walker administration had placed a greater emphasis on promoting less comprehensive coverage with lower premiums.
Palm, whose appointment has not been confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, generally reserved criticism of the Walker administration’s approach to open enrollment, only saying that Walker left much of the promotion of the Affordable Care Act up to the federal government. She praised Walker’s $200 million reinsurance plan, designed to reduce premiums, for helping stabilize the health insurance market.
Palm also talked up Medicaid expansion, an Affordable Care Act provision Republicans in Wisconsin have rejected. She said the heaviest declines in health care plan enrollment have been among lower-income people who would have benefited from Medicaid expansion.
Republicans are opposed to expanding BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, because they say it would increase reliance on a federal program whose long-term existence is not guaranteed. They also argue it could change the insurance pool in Wisconsin to the detriment of health insurers and wouldn’t significantly address Wisconsin’s low hospital reimbursement rates.
Declining numbers
Enrollment of Wisconsinites in health care plans offered on the Affordable Care Act exchanges lags behind last year.
In November, 69,728 Wisconsinites selected a health care plan offered on the exchange, a 15.5% decline from the 82,493 who enrolled last November, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Nationwide there has been a 10% drop in enrollments.
Palm acknowledged she’s concerned about those numbers, and that they’ve prompted the administration to make one last push to get people enrolled.
“We don’t want to see any lag,” Palm said.
The enrollment period isn’t over, however, and Palm notes the numbers for this year don’t yet account for auto re-enrollments, which could significantly increase the final number of enrollments. For the 2019 plan year, 46% of Affordable Care Act enrollments were conducted through auto re-enroll.
Since health insurance exchanges opened in 2014, the most enrollments on the Affordable Care Act exchange in Wisconsin occurred at the end of 2016, when 242,863 people enrolled.
Enrollments have since declined, with 205,118 people enrolling for 2019.
Friedsam, the health policy programs director, said the decline in enrollments over the last few years could be due to a less robust promotional effort by the Trump administration and decreased levels of federal support for navigators who help consumers search for health care coverage.
Friedsam said Walker had initially invested in outreach to enroll people in plans on the exchange after he proposed moving more than 70,000 state residents out of Medicaid coverage and onto the Affordable Care Act exchange but that the expansion effort has since dropped off.