Wisconsin rolls out new VaccineFinder site to make it easier to find a shot

Wisconsin officials are directing those looking for COVID-19 vaccines to a new tool that will filter for vaccine types, an essential component for 16- and 17-year-olds who can currently only get the Pfizer vaccine.
"It is one of the reasons I’m really excited about the vaccine finder tool,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. “Because I have spoken with a number of people who have found it rather frustrating to find Pfizer vaccine. As challenging as it is to make a vaccine appointment, it is more challenging to find that appointment if you’re 16 or 17 or you’re a parent of a 16- or 17-year-old.”
Despite the fact that they're not eligible for two of the three vaccines available in the U.S., as of Thursday, 21% of Wisconsin residents age 16 and 17 have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, and 4.5% have been fully vaccinated.
“Considering the majority of them only became eligible for a couple of weeks ago, I think we’re making good progress there,” Willems Van Dijk said.
Vaccinefinder.org is a program launched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March, and the state rollout comes after extensive testing. It will replace the state’s vaccine provider map launched in February. Users simply have to enter their zip code to get a list of providers, starting with the closest, hours of operation, vaccine type and contact information to set up appointments.
It comes as vaccine supplies increase while fewer of the state’s residents have to seek them out. By Thursday, nearly 30% of the state’s residents had been fully vaccinated, and 41% had received at least one shot. Of the most vulnerable population, those over 65, 73% had been fully vaccinated and 80% had gotten at least one shot.
In all, the state has given out more than 4 million shots over the past four months to its population of 5.8 million.
“Four million doses down, and about 3 million doses to go to reach 80% community immunity,” Willems Van Dijk said.
But the pandemic still threatens to worsen as children, many of whom have resumed school and extracurricular activities, drive a spike in case numbers. While those children are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, Pfizer earlier this month applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its vaccine on kids 12 to 15, which could be approved sometime over the summer.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s top infectious disease official, said that while the numbers of new COVID-19 cases remain steady — the seven-day average is 641, about a 10th of the average during the height of the winter surge — officials are closely watching neighboring states, particularly Michigan, where numbers are much higher.
One factor, Westergaard said, is the proliferation of more transmissible variants.
"Michigan seems to be about a month ahead of us in terms of the timeline at which the more transmissible genetic variants have become the predominant strain," he said.
He said the B117 variant, also known as the UK variant, has turned up in about 60% of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, while that variant causes between 20% to 30% of cases in Wisconsin.
“That’s one thing which gives me concern that we’re not out of the woods for seeing a late spring or early summer surge,” he said.
Willems Van Dijk said the state hasn’t quite reached the point where vaccine supply exceeds demand, but it’s headed in that direction.
“The gap is closing,” she said.
She said that recently the state has been receiving requests from vaccinators for about 400,000 first doses per week. This week vaccinators requested about 250,000. Meanwhile, the state has a supply of about 150,000 first doses.
“Many of our vaccinators are not having as many requests for appointments as they once had. And that makes a lot of sense,” she said. “Think about it: 4 million doses have already been given, so there are not going to be as many calls coming forward.”
She said as the number of people getting vaccinated falls off, the state will be less dependent on mass vaccination sites and more reliant on small-scale vaccination sites like churches, shopping centers, community centers, medical offices and pharmacies.
“Our strategy for reaching out to people will change, too,” she said. “It will be more targeted. It will be more focused on finding the folks who have not yet received a vaccine, inviting them to consider the opportunity to have a vaccine, and moving away from larger, community-based clinics to smaller clinics in the community, making it really easy for people to get a vaccine.”
Medical providers, she said, will be instrumental in contacting patients who have not yet been vaccinated.
Adding to the overall supply could be stored doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was paused last week while health officials investigate rare instances of blood clots linked to the vaccine. A panel of experts advising the CDC and the FDA is expected meet on Friday and is widely expected to recommend resuming the use of the vaccine, possibly with a warning.
“We had quite an influx of J&J the week before the pause, so I know a number of vaccinators still have some on hand,” Willems Van Dijk said, adding that vaccinators are ready to resume giving Johnson & Johnson shots once the pause is lifted.