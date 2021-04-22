Wisconsin rolls out new VaccineFinder site to make it easier to find a shot

"Michigan seems to be about a month ahead of us in terms of the timeline at which the more transmissible genetic variants have become the predominant strain," he said.

He said the B117 variant, also known as the UK variant, has turned up in about 60% of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, while that variant causes between 20% to 30% of cases in Wisconsin.

“That’s one thing which gives me concern that we’re not out of the woods for seeing a late spring or early summer surge,” he said.

Willems Van Dijk said the state hasn’t quite reached the point where vaccine supply exceeds demand, but it’s headed in that direction.

“The gap is closing,” she said.

She said that recently the state has been receiving requests from vaccinators for about 400,000 first doses per week. This week vaccinators requested about 250,000. Meanwhile, the state has a supply of about 150,000 first doses.

“Many of our vaccinators are not having as many requests for appointments as they once had. And that makes a lot of sense,” she said. “Think about it: 4 million doses have already been given, so there are not going to be as many calls coming forward.”