Wisconsin retailers allowed to reopen with no more than 5 customers at a time under new order

“Anyone who has been to the grocery store, or Walmart, Target or Home Depot knows that other business locations can house far more than 5 people per location,” Wanggaard said in a statement. “So, a Hallmark can open, the day after Mother’s Day, by the way, with no more than 5 people in it, but a furniture store with 100,000 square feet can only have five people in it. It makes no sense.”

Evers said the latest order is based on a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the state. He said additional relaxations, such as increasing the number of customers allowed in stores at one time, will happen if the trend continues.

Welcome to some

Steve Schmitt, owner of The Shoe Box in Black Earth, said Monday’s order was admittedly a small step but called it a step in the right direction. He said the store can see as many as 100 customers on a Saturday.

“I think if our customers want us to open, we’ll be open, even if it’s five at a time,” Schmitt said. “This is good. It’s a lot better than yesterday.”