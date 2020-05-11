Wisconsin retail stores allowed to reopen under new order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Retail stores can now open for in-person shopping under a new order announced by Gov. Tony Evers' administration Monday.

The order, effective immediately, would allow up to five customers at a time to be in standalone or strip mall-based retail stores with entrances outside. It would also give drive-in movie theaters the go-ahead to operate.

The moves are the latest "turn of the dial for Wisconsin businesses," phrasing Evers has used to describe the slow ramping up and return of different employers and operators across the state more than eight weeks after the Democratic executive first declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," Evers said in a release.