Wisconsin retail stores allowed to reopen under new order

Retail stores can now open for in-person shopping under a new order announced by Gov. Tony Evers' administration Monday.
The order, effective immediately, would allow up to five customers at a time to be in standalone or strip mall-based retail stores with entrances outside. It would also give drive-in movie theaters the go-ahead to operate.
The moves are the latest "turn of the dial for Wisconsin businesses," phrasing Evers has used to describe the slow ramping up and return of different employers and operators across the state more than eight weeks after the Democratic executive first declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19.
"In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," Evers said in a release.
The latest order comes after the state previously rolled back restrictions for some nonessential businesses to allow for curbside drop-offs of goods or animals for dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery operations and others.
Retail stores seeking to operate under the new language would have to provide proper spacing for patrons and ensure those waiting outside to shop have six feet of space between them. Meanwhile, large stores would have to offer at least two hours a week of dedicated shopping for vulnerable populations.
Masks aren't required but "recommended" for customers and staff, while employees should be restricted "to only what is strictly necessary," per a "frequently asked questions" listing shared with the order.
But hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, day spas, tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses still aren't allowed to offer services to customers under the new order Monday, though they are able to sell products to individuals.
A past extension of Evers' "safer at home" order allowed curb-side pick up at public libraries and the re-opening of golf courses with restrictions. That, Evers previously said, is the foundation for the further loosening of restrictions.
That lengthened stay-at-home order is currently facing a challenge before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments on the case last week Tuesday. Evers' extended order would stay in place until May 26 unless the courts block it.
