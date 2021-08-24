 Skip to main content
Wisconsin requires all state employees to report COVID-19 vaccination status
Wisconsin requires all state employees to report COVID-19 vaccination status

Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are assembled at Jessie Crawford Recovery Center in Madison. Wisconsin is now requiring all state employees to report whether or not they've been vaccinated. 

Wisconsin is now requiring all state employees to report their vaccination status, according to guidance updated Monday

The new policy does not force staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but requires them to upload documents verifying whether or not they've gotten the shot. The deadline to do so is Sept. 9. 

Individuals line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic held June 8 at Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells.

The requirement applies to all state employees, contractors and interns who have to be physically present in a state facility for their job, according to the Division of Personnel Management. 

The division said the goal of its updated policy is to make state buildings and worksites safe for both employees and visitors. 

"Requiring executive branch employees to provide their vaccination status is a key strategy in maintaining a safe working environment for employees, contractors, interns, volunteers and members of the public," the division said. 

Masks are still required in all state facilities, even for those who are vaccinated. 

The vaccination information will help the state track its progress "toward our overall goal of community immunity," the division said. The information will be treated as confidential medical records. 

The division noted that health privacy laws do not prevent the state from asking employees about their vaccinations status. HIPAA, a privacy law that protects health information, only applies to health-related entities, such as insurance providers or health care facilities, the division said. 

In guidance for employees and supervisors, the division emphasized that vaccines are "highly effective" at preventing the spread of COVID-19, which is worsening because of the delta variant. 

"In the few cases where vaccinated people are infected, their symptoms tend to be milder and their risk for hospitalization and death is far, far lower than if they were not vaccinated," the division said. "Getting vaccinated could save your life or the lives of your loved ones." 

'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on

A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.

It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope. 

A year after COVID-19 transformed life in Wisconsin, pandemic toll widespread
Local News
topical alert top story

A year after COVID-19 transformed life in Wisconsin, pandemic toll widespread

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist. 

Madison families, educators continue to navigate pandemic-altered schooling
Local Education
top story alert

Madison families, educators continue to navigate pandemic-altered schooling

  • Logan Wroge Chris Rickert
  • 0

"If you would have told me last March that we'd be virtual for a year, I'd never, ever would have believed it."

The nurse who treated Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 patient emphasizes importance of masks
Local News
topical

The nurse who treated Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 patient emphasizes importance of masks

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.

Madison firefighter and paramedic knew his job came with risk. Then COVID-19 hit.
Local News
topical

Madison firefighter and paramedic knew his job came with risk. Then COVID-19 hit.

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.

A 'nightmare' year for Madison funeral home trying to help families grieve during pandemic
Local News
topical

A 'nightmare' year for Madison funeral home trying to help families grieve during pandemic

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”

A rollercoaster of a year for pastor of Madison's largest Black church
Local News
topical

A rollercoaster of a year for pastor of Madison's largest Black church

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.

UW-Madison professor and mom juggles job, parenting through COVID-19
Local News
topical

UW-Madison professor and mom juggles job, parenting through COVID-19

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.

Public Health Madison and Dane County employee keeps COVID-19 dashboard running
Local News
topical

Public Health Madison and Dane County employee keeps COVID-19 dashboard running

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”

How the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in Madison and Wisconsin
topical

How the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in Madison and Wisconsin

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses…

Picturing a pandemic: See the last year through the eyes of the Wisconsin State Journal's photographers
Local News
alert top story topical

Picturing a pandemic: See the last year through the eyes of the Wisconsin State Journal's photographers

  • 0

COVID-19 changed nearly everything about our world, even how we see it. Here are some of the State Journal's top images of the pandemic.

