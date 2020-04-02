Wisconsin Republicans urge state health officials to temporarily close abortion clinics

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which offers abortions at only three of its two dozen clinics across the state (Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan), posted on its Facebook page last week that its sites remain open. Its clinics provide a variety of services to patients such as birth control access, cancer screenings, STD treatments and more.

Republican lawmakers in their letter to Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm called for closing the operations during the length of Evers' order, which is in effect until at least 8 a.m. April 24.

"We must not allow abortion clinics to put profit ahead of the public welfare and continue with these elective surgical procedures which now are done at a greater risk to the patient as well as our community," the legislators wrote.

Evers' office, DHS officials and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin didn't immediately return requests for comment.