Wisconsin Republicans tout Trump, signal a defense against "left mobs" at in-person state convention

Wisconsin Republicans gathered for their annual convention this weekend in Green Bay to support President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, while signaling opposition to what many described as a dangerous Democratic agenda led by presumptive nominee Joe Biden.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin moved forward with an in-person convention on Friday and Saturday, despite public health concerns over doing so amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen an uptick in positive cases in recent weeks.

Two the the state's most prominent Republicans, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, were absent, citing other arrangements.

The 2020 presidential campaign comes during unprecedented national challenges, including the pandemic, historic rates of unemployment and civil unrest due to police brutality.

Speakers at the convention warned against the "left mobs" — in reference to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests nationwide condemning the police killing of George Floyd. Demonstrators have toppled statues across the country, including in Madison, in efforts of drawing attention to systemic racism.