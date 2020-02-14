Wisconsin Republicans tout plan to slash income taxes by $250 million

“Unfortunately, Assembly Republicans made it clear today that they would rather break their promise to the people of our state than work together on funding our schools and reducing property taxes in Wisconsin,” Britt Cudaback said.

Both Evers’ and Republicans’ plans rely on Wisconsin’s projected surplus funding, which recent revenue projections showed would amount to $452 million more in the state’s general fund to end the biennium than previously anticipated.

Ballweg — joined by fellow Republican Reps. Barbara Dittrich and Jon Plumer — unveiled the GOP proposal in Madison at the state Capitol, an idea that needs to be fast-tracked to get through both chambers as the legislative session draws to a close.

Under the plan, the individual income tax cut that would go into effect in tax year 2020 would mean the average filer would see a $105 reduction, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Taxpayers would see the benefits of the cut, should it be enacted, next spring.