Wisconsin Republicans seek to prohibit so-called ‘vaccine passports’

In Wisconsin, the bill drafts range from broad and sweeping — aiming to bar the need for vaccine certifications to gain access to businesses, public places and modes of transportation — to more targeted measures.

The broadest push thus far comes from Reps. Tyler August and Treig Pronschinske. The two wrote in a co-sponsorship memo Thursday the vaccine passports “would be another effort by the government to mandate compliance (of) the vaccination (to) the public.”

“While Wisconsin is on the pathway to returning to normal, government officials on the state and national levels continue to look for ways to restrict individual freedoms,” they wrote.

Specifically, the language would prevent any mandates that individuals seeking state or governmental services, looking to gain access to a building, or aiming to participate in any government function show that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It appears the language would apply to schools, the University of Wisconsin System and government-run nursing homes, to name a few.