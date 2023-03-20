Nine of the 10 Republicans who signed paperwork attempting to hand Wisconsin’s 2020 Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump are seeking to have a lawsuit against them broken up and brought before individual courts in their counties of residence.

In their motion, the defendants cite a 2007 law that allows for venue changes to courts in a defendant’s home county in cases that relate to elections or election law.

“Indeed, every single claim alleged is rooted in the defendants’ actions under various election laws in connection with the selection of Presidential electors, the meeting of the electors, and the transmission of certain documents by electors,” according to the motion, which was filed March 9 by the Green Bay law firm of Conway, Olejniczak and Jerry.

The case is scheduled for a Monday status conference in Dane County Circuit Court.

Jeff Mandell, an attorney with the liberal law firm Law Forward that filed the case last May, said the lawsuit goes far beyond election laws. The lawsuit alleges the 10 Republicans broke several criminal and civil laws when they signed the official-looking documents and, by doing so, played a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt at the nation’s Capitol.

“This complaint is not prosecuting anyone specifically for violating election statutes,” Mandell said. “Instead it alleges that they conspired to overthrow an election, created a public nuisance and violated other provisions of Wisconsin law that are beyond the scope of the Elections Commission’s enforcement power.”

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission last March denied Mandell’s complaint seeking to have the 10 Republicans sanctioned for signing the documents.

The 2007 law created the now-dismantled nonpartisan Government Accountability Board to enforce ethics and elections laws following public outcry over the “caucus scandal” years earlier, in which legislative leadership were found to have used their taxpayer-funded staff to run campaigns. But the law contained a controversial provision that allows elected officials to be tried in the county where they live rather than the county where the law is believed to have been broken, which critics said gave lawmakers special rights not afforded to ordinary citizens.

The defendants allege that the law and subsequent amendments “created a mandatory ‘home county’ venue provision for allegations that, among other things, include or involve election law violations or allegations related to elections,” according to court documents.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a handful of Democrats, including two official presidential electors, against the 10 Republicans, as well as Boston-area lawyer Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis, a former Republican-appointed Dane County judge who has represented Trump in Wisconsin.

The lawsuit alleges the Republicans and their attorneys broke multiple laws, including counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in conspiracy. Plaintiffs seek more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff.

The case was moved last year from Dane County Circuit Court to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin after the defendants alleged the case involved violations of federal law. The federal court remanded the case back to Dane County in February.

“There’s no logic to trying 12 defendants, who acted together in a single conspiracy, in 10 separate trials,” Mandell said. “That makes no sense.”

Those who signed the documents include Robert Spindell, a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission; former chair of the state Republican Party Andrew Hitt; 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; former Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin, vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Committee.

Only Grabins, who last month lost his re-election bid for chair of the Republican Party of Dane County, lives within Dane County, according to the motion.

The slate of 10 Republicans met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents asserting that Trump won the state. The meeting took place on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors convened in the Capitol building to deliver the state’s 10 electoral votes to President-elect Biden. It also occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.