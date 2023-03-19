Organizations and municipalities could apply for grants to implement measures at gun stores and ranges aimed at reducing to firearm suicides, under a Republican proposal released Friday.

The proposal reflects a provision in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget. Its separate introduction is in line with plans by the Republican-controlled Legislature's budget writing committee to strip Evers' two-year state budget proposal down to its base and add the provisions that GOP lawmakers want in the final document.

In Wisconsin, 888 people died by suicide in 2021, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The rate of firearm suicide among youth nationwide increased 53% over the last decade, according to gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

The measure proposed on Friday would allow organizations, counties and municipalities, and federally recognized tribes to apply for Department of Health Services grants of up to $5,000 to train staff at firearm retailers or ranges to recognize people who may be considering suicide.

The grants, which would come from a $150,000 pool over two years, would also go toward providing suicide prevention materials at gun stores and ranges, or toward providing temporary, voluntary firearm storage for gun owners.

"These are helpful screening and preventive measures," said bill authors Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, and Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers.

James said he had been working on the initiative before the governor decided to put the idea in his budget, adding that he expects bipartisan support.

"The Joint Committee on Finance is starting from a base budget and does not include policy in the budget," he said. "Because of that, we have to introduce legislation separately, as well as a budget motion to request the funds for these ideas."

The Republican proposal comes after Evers convened a special session in 2019 to pass gun control legislation, including requiring background checks for all gun purchases in Wisconsin. Republican leaders called the bills an infringement on Second Amendment rights and ended the special session just seconds after it began.

Last year, Evers vetoed gun bills that would have allowed people with concealed carry licenses to possess guns in places of worship and on school grounds.

On Thursday, Republicans released a bill to designate a state rifle.

Across all suicide attempts, 4% result in death, according to Everytown. But when a gun is involved, 90% result in death.

"While they won’t completely eliminate suicide in our state, providing gun owners with an additional layer of voluntary security during times of mental distress will save lives," James and Sortwell said in their memo seeking co-sponsors for the bill. "Suicide is preventable; let’s treat it as such."