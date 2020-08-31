Wisconsin Republicans recess special session on policing as Democrats demand action

Evers' bills, he said, are going to be referred to the task force, which will then vet the legislation "and hopefully (come) up with more ideas that can help solve the issue long-term."

But Evers in a statement pushed back, saying: "We have been talking about these bills for months, and Republicans have had plenty of time to consider them on the merits. I encourage Wisconsinites to contact their elected officials and ask them to show up and get to work to pass these bills. We don’t have time to wait.”

The task force, announced by Vos last week, aims to look at racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and police policies. Democrats have denounced the idea, saying that solutions are well-known and could be tackled sooner.

Rep. LaKeshia Myers, the head of the Legislative Black Caucus, told reporters she didn't support the body's formation.

"I'm an educator by trade," the Milwaukee Democrat said. "There's a time for you to learn things and there's a time for you to get a test. This is test time."