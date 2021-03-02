Wisconsin Republicans push to bar transgender athletes from playing women's sports

“I think if the governor really cares about women, he absolutely should advance this legislation and there should be no reason why it doesn’t go anywhere, unless he’s a sexist," she said. An Evers spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The bills would require schools to designate teams or sports as one of three categories, based on the sex of the individual assigned at birth: participants who are males, men or boys; participants who are female, women or girls; and participants of "both sexes" or "coed."

Any plans to change the designation of a sport or team must provide written notice to parents and/or students who are eligible to play under both bills.

Brian Juchems, the co-executive director of GSAFE, which advocates for LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin, said transgender athletes "should be able to participate in the way that they identify” rather than based on someone else’s assumptions about them.

"Trans girls are girls. Trans boys are boys," Juchems added. "The important thing is that people should have the right to play in a way that aligns with their gender identity."