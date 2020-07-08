Wisconsin Republicans push for unemployment loan program

Wisconsin Republicans are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to use federal dollars to fund a bridge loan program for those awaiting unemployment benefit payments in Wisconsin.
The plan, which lawmakers unveiled Wednesday, seeks to provide temporary payments to the approximately 141,000 individuals who are waiting to have their eligibility fully investigated and approved during what's called the adjudication process.
The funding for the interest-free, forgivable loan program would come from the federal CARES Act, of which around $280 million remains unspent by the state, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau — money Republicans said could be leveraged without a bill or other legislative approval.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke urged Evers to "step up" during a Wednesday Capitol news conference and do more to aid the thousands stuck in the adjudication process rather than making "excuses."
"The real question is how long are these 140,000 people supposed to wait?" he said. "A few weeks into this crisis, it's understandable, an influx of new claims overwhelms the system. We're now four months into this."
An Evers spokeswoman didn't return a call seeking comment.
Though the Department of Workforce Development has been expanding hours and adding staff, the agency has been unable to close the backlog as it seeks to get a handle on the hundreds of thousands of weekly benefit claims that have been filed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of June 27, 13.8% of all claims dating back to March 15 were being held for adjudication, per the Legislative Fiscal Bureau's July 1 memo. The remaining 86.2% of claims, DWD previously announced, have been resolved — with claims either being fulfilled or denied.
Claims are funneled into the adjudication process if any information provided by an individual raises a question about that person's eligibility, such as answers surrounding employer or claimant contact and other things, according to DWD. The process, a manual one, normally takes three weeks, though claimants could have one issue or many holding up a week or many weeks of claims.
The step, officials say, is necessary to ensure funds are distributed to those who are eligible.
Steineke said the new loan program could be managed by another agency, such as the Department of Revenue, to avoid complicating "DWD's time that they need for processing just the claims themselves."
While the exact details of such a plan are still up in the air and could be worked out by the administration, Steineke said he envisions that those who are waiting for adjudication would be able to apply for the loan program, and if later granted unemployment insurance, the funding would become a repayable loan.
If individuals who are in the adjudication process that apply for loans are later denied unemployment funding because they're found to be ineligible, Steineke said they could still qualify for a loan.
"That doesn't diminish the need of these people that are out of work," he said of those who may be denied unemployment insurance dollars.
Repayments on those loans could go straight into the state unemployment insurance fund, which supplements the unemployment program, Republicans noted.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau's report noted if the state provides $40 million in loan funding, an estimated 30,581 people could receive a loan of $1,308 — or the equivalent of $327 a week for four weeks, which amounts to the weekly average regular payment for Wisconsin recipients in March.
The total excludes the $600 weekly federal pandemic unemployment supplement, which is scheduled to expire at the end of July.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.