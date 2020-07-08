Wisconsin Republicans push for unemployment loan program

While the exact details of such a plan are still up in the air and could be worked out by the administration, Steineke said he envisions that those who are waiting for adjudication would be able to apply for the loan program, and if later granted unemployment insurance, the funding would become a repayable loan.

If individuals who are in the adjudication process that apply for loans are later denied unemployment funding because they're found to be ineligible, Steineke said they could still qualify for a loan.

"That doesn't diminish the need of these people that are out of work," he said of those who may be denied unemployment insurance dollars.

Repayments on those loans could go straight into the state unemployment insurance fund, which supplements the unemployment program, Republicans noted.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau's report noted if the state provides $40 million in loan funding, an estimated 30,581 people could receive a loan of $1,308 — or the equivalent of $327 a week for four weeks, which amounts to the weekly average regular payment for Wisconsin recipients in March.

The total excludes the $600 weekly federal pandemic unemployment supplement, which is scheduled to expire at the end of July.

