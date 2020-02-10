Wisconsin Republicans push five new bills to boost farmers, overall price tag still unknown

Assembly Republicans are pushing five new bills to bolster agriculture in Wisconsin, but it's still unclear how much the effort could cost.
The ideas were first teased in an announcement last week when Republican leaders pledged to go "bigger and bolder" than Gov. Tony Evers in their legislation to help farmers. But with 10 days until the Assembly's final expected floor date, the overall price tag of the push has yet to be released.
Chief among the Republican proposals is an estimated $9 million income tax credit for sole proprietors' health insurance deductions, including small family farms, and a property tax cut tailored to small and medium-sized farms that would sunset after three years.
Still, GOP lawmakers at a Monday Capitol appearance said their push would help bring immediate relief to the state's agricultural industry.
"Our farms are feeling pain and they need help right now," said Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City. "And one of our objectives that we wanted to work on is how can we show these farmers that we understand the stresses of what they’re going through and also show them that we appreciate what they do for Wisconsin."
Monday's news conference came nearly three weeks after Evers called on lawmakers to convene in special session to take up his $8.6 million package of agriculture bills, which the governor first announced in his State of the State speech last month.
The GOP effort includes a series of new legislation and plans to amend two of Evers' already introduced bills seeking to bring help to a state industry that has suffered amid dairy farm closures and declining milk prices.
Among the bills Evers is advocating are a measure to create a Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports within the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which would seek to increase those exports to 20% of the nation's milk supply by 2024.
Assembly Republicans are looking to build on that by putting $5 million toward expanding dairy exports rather than the $1 million in Evers' plan, and creating an export agriculture program at the state's job agency as well as one new position to coordinate between it and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Another Evers bill would direct DATCP to prioritize small dairy processing plants when awarding grants; Republicans say they're looking to amend it to define small processing plans.
Republicans have been kicking around spending some of the state's surplus dollars on tax relief, and Evers last week put forth a plan to direct $130 million for property tax relief through the state's equalization aid formula.
The property tax cut in the Republicans' agriculture proposal would have a $7,500 per-entity cap, and only apply to operations with gross receipts of $35,000 annually. While the proposal would act as a refundable tax credit in its second and third years, potential recipients in the first year would be able to apply for the credit with the Department of Revenue, similar to the 2018 child tax credit.
But it's unclear whether the tax efforts in this Assembly GOP plan could be incorporated into a broader push to help others outside of farmers.
Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, said Monday the Assembly intent would likely be to "keep this as a standalone proposal," though he added, "we’re certainly open to ideas from the Senate as far as including it into an income tax package."
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, noted Republicans in that body are planning to discuss the proposals in caucus this week ahead of floor sessions this month and next.
