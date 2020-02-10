Wisconsin Republicans push five new bills to boost farmers, overall price tag still unknown

Republicans have been kicking around spending some of the state's surplus dollars on tax relief, and Evers last week put forth a plan to direct $130 million for property tax relief through the state's equalization aid formula.

The property tax cut in the Republicans' agriculture proposal would have a $7,500 per-entity cap, and only apply to operations with gross receipts of $35,000 annually. While the proposal would act as a refundable tax credit in its second and third years, potential recipients in the first year would be able to apply for the credit with the Department of Revenue, similar to the 2018 child tax credit.

But it's unclear whether the tax efforts in this Assembly GOP plan could be incorporated into a broader push to help others outside of farmers.

Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, said Monday the Assembly intent would likely be to "keep this as a standalone proposal," though he added, "we’re certainly open to ideas from the Senate as far as including it into an income tax package."

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, noted Republicans in that body are planning to discuss the proposals in caucus this week ahead of floor sessions this month and next.

