Wisconsin Republicans punt again on Tony Evers' special session

The Legislature also has the power to call for an extraordinary session, which can be convened without the governor's approval.

"It is remarkable how little legislating the Legislature has done over the past year," Barry Burden, a UW-Madison political science professor, said in an email. "As Governor Evers points out, the Legislature has not actually passed any legislation and sent it to his desk since last April, despite the challenges of the pandemic, the economy and the election. Legislative leaders and their allies have instead been active in the courts, challenging many of the orders and actions coming out of the Evers administration."

Unemployment session

On Tuesday, the GOP-led Legislature gaveled in and immediately adjourned Evers' seventh special session on the Democratic governor's proposal to spend more than $5.3 million on updates to the state’s outdated unemployment system, which has struggled since March to process an unprecedented number of claims brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both chambers met separately in what is known as a “skeletal session,” which does not include formal discussion or full attendance by lawmakers, and adjourned until Thursday.