Wisconsin Republicans propose legalizing medical marijuana in liquid, oil, pill forms

“I personally oppose this bill and I don’t believe there are the votes in our caucus to pass it," he said.

Under the plan, individuals with a qualifying medical condition including cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, seizure disorders and more would need a written recommendation from their doctors in order to apply for a registry identification card to obtain medical marijuana from a dispensary.

Those cards would be handed out by a Medical Marijuana Regulator Commission housed within the Department of Revenue and consisting of members appointed by the governor and legislative leaders — meaning it would be controlled by Democrats if the legislation passed this session.

The bill would also let the commission license entities to manufacture, posses, distribute or deliver medical marijuana. And it would impose an excise tax on licensed producers at a rate of 10% of the sales price on each wholesale sale in Wisconsin to a licensed dispensary. The proceeds would be funneled into a new segregated fund, the medical marijuana fund.