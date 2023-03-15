Legislative Republicans are seeking to add limited rape, incest and health exceptions to the state's near-complete abortion ban, though the proposed measure would still prohibit the procedure in most cases.

The bill, announced Wednesday, is the most significant Wisconsin Republican abortion proposal since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, a decision that caused the state's near-complete abortion ban, which hadn't been in use for 50 years and was first passed in 1849, to reactivate.

“Is this an ideal bill? No, it’s not an ideal bill because we should be protecting all life, but this is not an ideal world, this is a world where bad things happen, tragic things happen, horrific things happen to people," bill co-author Rep. Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, told reporters Wednesday. "It is in the best interest to put these exceptions in there.”

But Democratic Gov. Tony Evers responded that he will not sign the bill into law, saying the measure would leave Wisconsin women with "fewer rights and freedoms than they had before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe." Evers has sought to codify Roe, which established a constitutional right to abortion until a fetus is viable.

Legislative Democrats are also highly unlikely to support the bill because it could disrupt their lawsuit seeking to have a judge strike down the law that the bill would amend.

In challenging the state's ban, Attorney General Josh Kaul said more recent and permissive abortion statutes supersede the old one. He also said the law is unenforceable because of its disuse.

"An agreement to update the disputed law could very well undercut the current legal challenge," UW-Madison Law School associate professor Robert Yablon told the Wisconsin State Journal last November. "If an amendment were to build on the 1849 law, that could well be interpreted as an acknowledgement that the 1849 law (as amended) continues to apply."

Bill co-author Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said Republicans do not currently have the 17 Senate votes needed to pass the measure. After signing onto the bill, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he thinks he can get at least 50 votes in the Assembly.

Democratic leaders in the Assembly and Senate immediately blasted the proposal.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, described the bill as "misguided and wholly inadequate," while Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said the bill "is a political stunt and the GOP knows it."

"Any legislation that does not provide a woman with autonomy of her own body and her own healthcare decisions is a nonstarter for my caucus," Agard added.

The measure would change several aspects of the state's abortion ban that was first signed in 1849, the year after Wisconsin became a state. It would allow for abortions for rape and incest victims, currently omitted from the ban, only during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Eighty-four percent of registered voters in Wisconsin favor abortion exceptions for rape and incest, which aren't included in the current ban, according to a Marquette Law School Poll from November. And only 37% of Wisconsinites favored overturning Roe v. Wade.

Under Roe, abortions were prohibited after 20 or more weeks after fertilization or 22 weeks after the last menstrual cycle. That ban included exceptions for preserving the mother's life and, in some cases, the mother's health.

The proposed bill would also allow abortions for cases where a pregnancy causes a serious risk of death of the pregnant woman or a "substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the woman." It would permit abortions when a fetus has no chance of survival outside of the uterus, including an ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy or anembryonic pregnancy. The same would also apply if the fetus has a condition that wouldn't let it live outside the womb. There would be no time restriction on those health exceptions.

While Vos had previously said he supported requiring victims of sexual assault to file a police report before they could qualify for an abortion under the exceptions, the bill unveiled Wednesday does not include such a requirement.

Democrats have sought to use the current abortion ban to galvanize Wisconsinites ahead of the state Supreme Court election, a race that liberals who support candidate Janet Protasiewicz say offers them the most immediate opportunity to overturn the ban. Anti-abortion groups back conservative candidate Dan Kelly. The election is April 4.

Vos said the Legislature is unlikely to vote on the bill until after the election. He said he hopes Kelly wins the election so the Supreme Court doesn't take up legislative decisions.

Republicans also on Wednesday announced they are reintroducing a bill to allow pharmacists to dispense birth control. The measure passed the Assembly last session, but died in the Senate.

Bill sponsor Rep. Joel Kitchens said the measure is intended to prevent unwanted pregnancies and abortions.

"I think the bottom line is, as Republicans, we don’t want women to be faced with that choice of having to abort and I think that this bill goes a long way toward that goal," he said.