Wisconsin Republicans look to flip 6 seats for veto-proof legislative majority

"In Wisconsin it should be difficult for either party to be the supermajority, because it is a competitive, balanced state," Burden said. "This is a state that wavers back and forth and is purple to its core and has this amazing balance of Republican areas and Democratic areas that tend to sort of counter one another."

However, gerrymandered districts created by Republicans in 2011 have granted the party a decade-long majority in both chambers, especially the Assembly, which has not had fewer than 59 Republican representatives over the last 10 years.

Under Wisconsin law, both congressional and state legislative district boundaries are drawn by the state Legislature and are subject to veto by the governor every 10 years to adjust for population changes identified by the U.S. Census. In past decades due to split-party control of state government, the maps have been resolved by state and federal courts.

"The districts have been designed to be impervious to changes in public views on which party should be in office," Burden said. "For Republicans to have a shot at doing that again for the next 10 years, it's just too enticing to pass up. Even if it is very challenging, they’ve got to make an effort to win the supermajorities.”