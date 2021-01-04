Wisconsin Republicans look to fast-track COVID relief bill in opening week of session

Shortly after the new legislative session began Monday, Wisconsin Republicans were already gearing up to act on a COVID-19 bill that would bar mandatory vaccinations against the virus, prevent local health officials from closing or restricting business activity for more than two weeks at a time and more.

The sweeping legislation, which includes 44 different provisions, is expected to see quick action this week, with the Assembly Health Committee already poised to meet Tuesday to take it up and a possible floor session in the chamber on Thursday.

Shared with lawmakers as both chambers were welcoming their new members and adopting rules to govern the new two-year session, Speaker Robin Vos told representatives on the floor that the plan has support from both Assembly and Senate Republicans.

Saying the legislation seeks to "help fight the virus and reopen our economy and our schools," the Rochester Republican cautioned against placing the Constitution on hold "even during times of a public health emergency."