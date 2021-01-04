Wisconsin Republicans look to fast-track COVID relief bill in opening week of session

Shortly after the new legislative session began Monday, Wisconsin Republicans were already gearing up to act on a COVID-19 bill that would bar mandatory vaccinations against the virus, prevent local health officials from closing or restricting business activity for more than two weeks at a time and more.
The sweeping legislation, which includes 44 different provisions, is expected to see quick action this week, with the Assembly Health Committee already poised to meet Tuesday to take it up and a possible floor session in the chamber on Thursday.
Shared with lawmakers as both chambers were welcoming their new members and adopting rules to govern the new two-year session, Speaker Robin Vos told representatives on the floor that the plan has support from both Assembly and Senate Republicans.
Saying the legislation seeks to "help fight the virus and reopen our economy and our schools," the Rochester Republican cautioned against placing the Constitution on hold "even during times of a public health emergency."
"We can't allow an unelected bureaucrat to rule over communities like a dictator picking and choosing what businesses should fail or forcing schools to be virtual," he said. "For some who didn't know it already, most people now acknowledge that government control over our lives doesn't make us more prosperous. In fact, we have seen far too many of our friends and acquaintances, lose their livelihoods due to government reactions to the coronavirus."
The language, circulated with lawmakers for co-sponsorship Monday afternoon, came hours after Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to act on a different pandemic relief bill quickly this session.
Touting a “compromise bill” he announced in late December, Evers continued urging action on a crisis that had dominated discussions between him and Republican leaders in recent weeks — without much to show for it.
"It would be inexplicable after more than 260 days of inaction for any other issue or topic to be taken up by the legislature prior to passing a bill to address COVID-19," Evers wrote in the letter.
Evers' proposal, which includes measures to cover vaccinations under the SeniorCare program for elderly individuals, extend unemployment insurance call center hours and allow the Legislature's powerful budget committee to move money around to cover public health expenses, represents a collection of provisions he previously said lawmakers "have been able to find some agreement" on.
But Republican leaders have characterized the release of that bill as the governor bringing an end to negotiations, something Vos again referenced on the floor Monday when he accused Evers of walking "away from the negotiating table last month."
The Republican plan is much broader. It includes some of the same provisions, such as the coverage of vaccinations under SeniorCare and the Joint Finance Committee's ability to transfer up to $100 million in certain appropriations for COVID expenses.
But it also contains measures Assembly Republicans floated previously, such as reopening the Capitol (which both the Assembly and Senate voted to do during their floor periods Monday through the passage of a joint resolution) and requiring state employees to return to work in-person, and requiring two-thirds of school board members to approve virtual instruction for pupils in their district for it to occur.
Still, it stopped short of seeking to require school boards to pay parents whose children are taught virtually, compel teachers to be physically located in a school building for pupil instruction and allow the Joint Finance Committee to reduce the salaries of certain administration officials — all of which were part of Assembly Republicans' initial plan.
Evers has previously criticized that proposal for containing "poison pills" he and fellow Democrats opposed.
Beyond that, the Republicans' new legislation would:
• Extend the suspension of the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until March 14, something Evers wanted extended until July 3.
• Prohibit the Department of Health Services and local health officials from barring gatherings in places of worship.
• Give the Legislature oversight of federal funds that are allocated to Wisconsin related to combating COVID-19.
It further targets local health officials' authority by allowing them to enforce an order to close or restrict capacity of businesses for up to 14 days, unless the local governing body approves an extension of the order, though each extension can only last two weeks.
The bill is set to get a hearing before the Health Committee Tuesday, when members will also vote on the plan.
