Wisconsin Republicans hopeful about bill to set later bar time during Democratic convention

As the Wisconsin legislative session draws to a close, top Republicans say they're hopeful a bill setting a 4 a.m. bar closing time during this summer's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will make it to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.
Extending bar closing hours in southern and southeastern Wisconsin during the DNC, from July 13-17, has been sought since last spring, after Milwaukee was selected as the host of this year’s convention. But a bill draft shared with the Cap Times last week shows the proposal contains a host of other measures, including a plan to regulate wedding barns.
While some have been calling for a "clean bill" to address the DNC hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald both expressed openness to the effort in comments to reporters Wednesday, a push that would also cut hours of operation at small breweries and grant alcohol permits for State Fair Park and Road America.
Vos, R-Rochester, noted there were a number of issues surrounding alcohol that could be addressed in one go.
"If we can put it in a package and make it work, I don't know why we wouldn't do that, as opposed to having a bunch of standalone bills," he said.
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the process now consists of "fine tuning to try to get it in the right place and then get members to support the whole package." He said that approach is possible without having to individually split up the components of the legislation.
"I certainly haven't said no to anything and I don't have members lobbying me to tell me that they won't support anything," he added. "We'll see where we end up."
The bill could be officially introduced as soon as the end of this week.
Still, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz maintained the Legislature should advance a "clean bill" and have a debate on the other issues separately.
"If it's going to be these kinds of games that force an issue and make it harder to support, then I don't think there's actually a commitment to doing what we need for the DNC convention and that's too bad," the Oshkosh Democrat said.
The trio's comments came after they appeared on a legislative panel hosted by the Wisconsin Counties Association in downtown Madison Wednesday morning.
The bill draft to extend bar time during the DNC shows wedding barns and other event venues would be subject to a $2,000 biennial permit fee, paid to the state Department of Revenue, and wouldn’t be able to stay open past midnight.
It’s unclear to what extent the language could impact tailgating, a concern raised last session after a bill to extend winery hours was amended to prohibit private property owners from allowing alcohol to be consumed on their premises without a retail license.
In addition to the wedding barn language, the draft includes a number of other measures that would ensure that vendors within State Fair Park are properly licensed to serve alcohol through the State Fair Park Board, let the Department of Revenue grant retail alcohol permits to Elkhart Lake’s Road America vendors and limit small breweries’ hours.
