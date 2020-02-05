Wisconsin Republicans hopeful about bill to set later bar time during Democratic convention

Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the process now consists of "fine tuning to try to get it in the right place and then get members to support the whole package." He said that approach is possible without having to individually split up the components of the legislation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I certainly haven't said no to anything and I don't have members lobbying me to tell me that they won't support anything," he added. "We'll see where we end up."

The bill could be officially introduced as soon as the end of this week.

Still, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz maintained the Legislature should advance a "clean bill" and have a debate on the other issues separately.

"If it's going to be these kinds of games that force an issue and make it harder to support, then I don't think there's actually a commitment to doing what we need for the DNC convention and that's too bad," the Oshkosh Democrat said.

The trio's comments came after they appeared on a legislative panel hosted by the Wisconsin Counties Association in downtown Madison Wednesday morning.