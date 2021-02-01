Wisconsin Republicans grapple with state of party post-Trump

Instead, he said the separation is between the “entire wing of the party that has lost its mind collectively” and “Republicans that understand there are instances of voter fraud in every election but they also understood that Joe Biden actually won.”

Regardless of where the divide is or the extent of it, an open question for Republicans is which group will have more influence over the direction of the party in the elections to come.

One strategist sees a split among the “die-hard Trump supporters,” or those backed the former president as a person, and others who backed him as a conservative or party leader. But figuring out the size of each camp in the Wisconsin GOP base is the “million dollar question.”

“That’s the question every Republican political operative is trying to figure out,” he said. “We all want to know. I can tell you that it’s too hard to tell right now.”

Fears about aggravating “the base” and uncertainty about the lasting hold Trump and Trumpism will have on the Republican Party have left elected officials and others attempting to straddle a line that seeks to appease both or all segments of the GOP.