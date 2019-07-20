Republicans have filled a key Wisconsin position as they gear up for President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid.
Andrew Iverson will be serving as the Wisconsin state director for Trump Victory, a joint operation of the Republican National Committee and Trump campaign.
The announcement came as officials also rolled out similar posts in six other states, including Minnesota and Iowa.
In Wisconsin, Iverson will largely work to organize volunteer efforts across the state, RNC spokeswoman Mandi Merritt said, adding the operation seeks to "benefit every GOP candidate ahead of 2020," not just Trump.
Iverson, who most recently served as spokesman for GOP U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil's 1st Congressional District bid, will start in the role Monday. He also previously worked on GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign.
Merritt said she's anticipating additional individuals will be hired for positions with Trump Victory in Wisconsin, but she didn't have a timeline available.
Other state hires will be based in Colorado, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Virginia, under the latest announcement, though individuals have also already been placed in in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Georgia and Maine.
"These hires underscore the importance of investing early in critical states, as well as our commitment to defend and expand the electoral map that will lead President Trump to victory in 2020," Merritt said in a statement.
In recent weeks, a series of Democratic presidential candidates as well as Trump himself have visited the state.
Trump in 2016 became the first GOP presidential candidate since 1984 to win Wisconsin. He carried the state over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by some 22,000 votes.