Wisconsin Republicans float provisions to address COVID-19

Thirty days out from when federal funding used to cover COVID-19 costs is set to expire, Wisconsin Republicans floated their own ideas for scrounging up the money to continue covering public health expenditures after this month.

The measures from Republican leaders in both chambers aim to free up surplus Medicaid dollars and allow the Legislature's powerful budget committee to transfer funding from certain appropriations to put toward efforts to combat the coronavirus.

But many of the provisions proposed by Speaker Robin Vos and fellow Assembly Republicans also seek to go far beyond that, including giving the Joint Finance Committee oversight over the state's plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines, require school boards to pay parents whose children are taught virtually, compel executive branch employees to return to work in-person, bar local health officials from ordering business closures or imposing capacity restrictions and more.

Some of the provisions are sure to draw the ire of Democrats, such as ones that would allow school districts to hold virtual school only if two-thirds of school board members approve, require teachers be physically located in a school building for pupil instruction, and allow the Joint Finance Committee to reduce the salaries of certain administration officials.