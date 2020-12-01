Wisconsin Republicans float provisions to address COVID-19

Thirty days out from when federal funding used to cover COVID-19 costs is set to expire, Wisconsin Republicans floated their own ideas for scrounging up the money to continue covering public health expenditures after this month.
The measures from Republican leaders in both chambers aim to free up surplus Medicaid dollars and allow the Legislature's powerful budget committee to transfer funding from certain appropriations to put toward efforts to combat the coronavirus.
But many of the provisions proposed by Speaker Robin Vos and fellow Assembly Republicans also seek to go far beyond that, including giving the Joint Finance Committee oversight over the state's plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines, require school boards to pay parents whose children are taught virtually, compel executive branch employees to return to work in-person, bar local health officials from ordering business closures or imposing capacity restrictions and more.
Some of the provisions are sure to draw the ire of Democrats, such as ones that would allow school districts to hold virtual school only if two-thirds of school board members approve, require teachers be physically located in a school building for pupil instruction, and allow the Joint Finance Committee to reduce the salaries of certain administration officials.
The wide-ranging set of some 50 proposals comes weeks after Gov. Tony Evers released his own legislation to combat the pandemic and sounded the alarm bell over the impending end-of-December deadline, kick-starting preliminary discussions between his office and those of the other Republican legislative leaders.
Evers in a call with reporters earlier Tuesday urged lawmakers to act quickly, saying the state "cannot afford to have any lapse in testing, contact tracing or any of the other things we do in public health."
"We need a consistent public health presence throughout the rest of this calendar year and into the next one," he added.
While Vos, R-Rochester, indicated in his announcement Tuesday evening Assembly Republicans would be "ready to act before the end of the year,” it's unclear at this point whether the Senate would be willing to coming back in a lame-duck session, before the new legislative period begins in January.
In that chamber, incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu hasn't said if convening this month is on the table. But in a statement earlier Tuesday, he said Republican members are looking forward "to refine our policy response together to meet the needs of the entire state.”
LeMahieu has urged the state to use funding from an anticipated Medicaid surplus to cover ongoing COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts after the federal CARES Act dollars expire at the end of December.
Evers' proposal, released to reporters in November, included $466 million in state funding to carry forward those pandemic-era measures to April 1, assuming no additional federal package was passed.
But LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said Senate Republicans "have serious concerns relating to the most effective distribution of new state funding," adding that transferring surplus funds is preferable because it "presents an opportunity to act immediately."
Vos' proposal, which wasn't shared in bill form but instead listed in a Legislative Fiscal Bureau summary of provisions, would allow the Joint Finance Committee to transfer up to $100 million from sum sufficient appropriations toward expenditures related to the public health emergency.
It would also require the Department of Health Services to double the number of state health staff (compared to those employed as of Nov. 20) by allocating dollars to counties to make those hires. The agency is directed to use federal funding before asking the Joint Finance Committee for money.
Evers, who met with Vos and LeMahieu Tuesday afternoon, hasn't yet commented on either proposal. But Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, wrote in a tweet the Assembly outline contains "so many extremely politically divisive items at a time when we need the opposite."
"WI Republicans haven’t responded to COVID; have sued [Evers] over his response on Covid; and now have provisions that would limit the ability of any local government to respond to Covid," he added.
The governor last month released a bill draft that would temporarily bar evictions and foreclosures and continue waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits in his new COVID-19 relief proposal.
The legislation would also suspend school report cards and standardized testing for the current school year, give workers in the health care industry the ability to claim worker's compensation if they contract COVID-19 from their job, require insurers to cover testing and treatment, as well as the administration of any COVID-19 vaccination through the end of 2021, and more.
If acted on, it would be the first pandemic-related bill the state approved since spring, when lawmakers passed Wisconsin's first and only COVID-19 relief bill.
