Wisconsin Republicans: Donald Trump was 'simply misinformed'

Wisconsin Republican leaders pushed back against former President Donald Trump's claim they aren't doing enough to investigate the November 2020 election, countering Trump was "simply misinformed."

A day before Saturday's Republican state convention, Trump lashed out at Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg; and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, for not conducting a forensic election audit, particularly in Milwaukee.

"I think this is one of those cases where the president was just misinformed by his staff or he didn’t see the media reports," Vos said Saturday. "At the end of the day, I am very confident we are doing the right thing."

LeMahieu said Trump's statement was "really unfortunate."

The episode underscores the needle Republicans must thread to respond to the party's ardent base while trying not to alienate other voters who were turned off by Trump.

"I don’t know where he got that information from," he said. "We’re auditing the election results."