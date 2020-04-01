Wisconsin Republicans: COVID-19 package in progress, unclear when action will come

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But while Vos, R-Rochester, and Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, signaled they could incorporate some pieces from the draft into a new plan, they didn't say what an overall price tag could look like.

"Obviously with the revenue streams being shut down or changed dramatically in a very short period of time, I think it's something I'm very aware of," Fitzgerald told reporters, adding that other lawmakers are also "very concerned about what position that puts us in."

Though both Fitzgerald and Vos both said they'd support temporarily waiving the one-week waiting period to collect unemployment for workers who have been laid off, Vos said it was unlikely that the Legislature would convene first on that alone.

Instead, he said, the "goal is to come in and do a single day, a single piece of legislation that covers everything," though he added lawmakers could return at a later period to address any future developments with the crisis.

The two suggested they'd be open to allowing the effort to apply retroactively, though Vos said there are some constraints to doing so under federal law.

The one-week waiting period is something Evers has discussed for weeks, though his bill draft would completely repeal the timeframe.