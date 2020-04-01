Wisconsin Republicans: COVID-19 package in progress, unclear when action will come

Wisconsin's Republican legislative leaders say they're working on pulling together a package of bills that could include help for those who are unemployed and efforts to address the health care licensing process as part of a broader state-level push to respond to the novel coronavirus.
But it's unclear when exactly lawmakers would convene in extraordinary session this spring to act on the legislation as health officials and others continue grappling with the pandemic and subsequent fallout.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have consistently supported waiting for the federal government to act before moving forward with state-level action that Vos said aims to be "broad and bipartisan," as well as comprehensive.
Still, after President Donald Trump last Friday signed into law a $2 trillion stimulus package, the leaders said during a press call Wednesday they're still waiting on an analysis of the new law from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau before moving forward.
Elsewhere in Wisconsin government, Gov. Tony Evers' office has been pushing the Legislature to consider a sweeping $700 million bill draft that seeks to direct more funding to various agencies, temporarily suspend Wisconsin’s voter ID requirements and ensure teachers continue collecting paychecks amid the pandemic.
But while Vos, R-Rochester, and Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, signaled they could incorporate some pieces from the draft into a new plan, they didn't say what an overall price tag could look like.
"Obviously with the revenue streams being shut down or changed dramatically in a very short period of time, I think it's something I'm very aware of," Fitzgerald told reporters, adding that other lawmakers are also "very concerned about what position that puts us in."
Though both Fitzgerald and Vos both said they'd support temporarily waiving the one-week waiting period to collect unemployment for workers who have been laid off, Vos said it was unlikely that the Legislature would convene first on that alone.
Instead, he said, the "goal is to come in and do a single day, a single piece of legislation that covers everything," though he added lawmakers could return at a later period to address any future developments with the crisis.
The two suggested they'd be open to allowing the effort to apply retroactively, though Vos said there are some constraints to doing so under federal law.
The one-week waiting period is something Evers has discussed for weeks, though his bill draft would completely repeal the timeframe.
The idea isn’t a new one for the Democratic executive. Evers in his first budget proposal also sought to eliminate the waiting period, though Republicans — who approved the waiting period in the 2011-13 budget under Gov. Scott Walker — rejected it.
The state's $1.9 billion unemployment insurance reserve account is being heavily tapped into now as unemployment claims skyrocket. Preliminary figures from the state Department of Workforce Development showed more than 240,000 have filed unemployment claims since March 15, surpassing the 13,000 claims that were filed over the same period in 2019.
Both leaders also rejected, at least for now, a separate Evers proposal — a joint resolution that would indefinitely extend the state’s public health emergency until it’s revoked by a future executive order or joint resolution of the Legislature.
Currently, the emergency declaration is set to expire after 60 days, or May 10.
But the pair agreed it's "way too early to make that call," in Fitzgerald's words.
"If the crisis continues, we’re always open to looking and saying, 'How can we work with him to make sure that a lot of the orders stay in place?'" Vos said. "But the idea that it’s going to go on forever, I think many of us would prefer to have a process that’s more collaborative."
An Evers spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment.
