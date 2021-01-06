Wisconsin congressional delegation condemns protesters who breached U.S. Capitol amid Joe Biden certification

Wisconsin congressional members of both parties are condemning protesters backing President Donald Trump who breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, which forced Congress to evacuate and delay its vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.
The protest, which stems from false claims of election fraud Trump has peddled since November, has prompted even Trump backers, such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to call for demonstrators to disperse.
Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse.— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 6, 2021
Donald Trump needs to be presidential for once in his presidency. Admit you lost, and call off the domestic terrorism you’ve incited.— Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) January 6, 2021
Johnson, along with U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany are the two Wisconsin representatives who have said they plan to object to at least some states' electoral votes for Biden, perpetuating baseless claims of election fraud that have in part caused the very protest that descended on the Capitol building.
"Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse," Johnson tweeted.
Fellow Wisconsin Republican, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, also condemned the storming of the U.S. Capitol building, calling the action akin to a "banana Republic."
"We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now," Gallagher tweeted. "(Trump), you need to call this off."
According to national news reports, the protests around the U.S. Capitol building have been peaceful despite the fact they breached the building.
Some Wisconsin Democrats, however, criticized Republicans for encouraging such protests, and slammed Trump for "inciting domestic terrorism."
"Remember "stand back & stand by"? We saw this violent fascism coming, and the GOP encouraged it," Pocan said, referring to Trump's comments during the campaign when he sidestepped calling out the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group.
This story will be updated.