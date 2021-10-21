Wisconsin Republicans completed redistricting plan days after end of public input

Wisconsin Republicans waited less than one business day between their deadline for public proposals on redistricting and submitting their request for draft legislative maps to the Legislative Reference Bureau, documents obtained by the Cap Times show.
GOP lawmakers, who unveiled their new redistricting plan on Wednesday, set an Oct. 15 deadline for the public to submit map proposals for their consideration.
The drafting files, which were obtained by the Cap Times on Thursday, show that a legislative aide to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu submitted a draft for new voting districts to the LRB at 11:15 a.m. on Monday — just hours into the first workday after the public deadline closed.
At least 482 proposals were submitted to the Legislature since the portal opened. Of those, 258 were submitted between Oct. 11 and 15 — when the portal closed — and 126 were submitted in the last two days of the window.
Statements from GOP leaders suggest that lawmakers considered all proposals submitted to the Legislature, and that legislators and aides working on the redistricting plan would have had to consider dozens or hundreds of public proposals over the weekend to inform the draft maps submitted Monday to be turned into legislative text.
While unveiling their maps Wednesday, both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, touted the role the public played in shaping their proposed legislative districts.
“The public has had an unprecedented level of input and influence over the map-drawing efforts,” LeMahieu said in a statement. “We encouraged Wisconsinites to play an active role in the process, and their participation has fundamentally shaped the way the maps were drawn.”
Vos concurred, saying in the same statement: “The people of Wisconsin want transparency, they want checks and balances and they want cooperation in how their districts are drawn. The Legislature took into account plans submitted from citizens all over the state” while drafting its maps.
Vos and LeMahieu did not immediately return requests for comment seeking more information about how lawmakers were able to consider all public proposals over such a truncated period, and how the public's input shaped the maps they introduced.
The Republican lawmakers’ proposal would maintain GOP dominance over the Legislature, with few significant changes to the current maps. According to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, the average core retention rate is 84.16% for Assembly districts and 92.21% for Senate districts.
A Campaign Legal Center Analysis of the maps found that Republicans would be expected to win 14.8% extra Senate seats in a “hypothetical, perfectly tied election,” and 12% extra Assembly seats in the same scenario. The CLC analysis predicts that, if 48% of statewide votes went to Democrats and 52% to Republicans, Democrats would win 30% of Senate seats and 34% of Assembly seats.
The release of the Republican maps came shortly after a commission created by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ unveiled a revised set of maps following criticism that its first proposal did not include enough majority-minority districts. The initial maps drew criticism from state Sen. Lena Taylor, a Milwaukee Democrat who is running for lieutenant governor.
Republican legislative leaders have indicated they plan to pass their redistricting plan by Nov. 11. Evers is expected to veto the Legislature’s proposal, teeing up the state Supreme Court or a panel of federal judges to ultimately draw the maps.
This story will be updated.
