Wisconsin Republicans all vote against bipartisan paid leave bill responding to coronavirus

A bill mandating paid sick leave and expanding federal unemployment benefits that won resounding bipartisan approval in the House and Senate received no support from Wisconsin’s Republicans, who say it was rushed and would put further strain on small businesses.

The legislation would expand federal unemployment benefits and mandate employers provide paid sick leave to employees along with a host of other measures to ease the economic hardships the pandemic has wrought upon many Americans. It now goes to President Donald Trump, who has said he would sign it.

But the state’s Republican delegates said the paid leave measure would harm small businesses already struggling with the economic downturn caused by the outbreak.

In a statement, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, supported many of the bill’s provisions, including free testing for coronavirus, but said the legislation could force businesses to lay off workers or close their doors.

“We all agree those living paycheck-to-paycheck shouldn’t have to decide between going to work or endangering their coworkers, but we need a solution that doesn’t cause severe and unintended economic damage," he said.