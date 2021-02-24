Wisconsin Republicans add more bills to restrict absentee voting practices

A recent WEC analysis showed that nearly 80% of the 216,490 voters who returned ballots while claiming that designation in the November election either have a photo ID on file or presented one when voting in an election dating back to 2016, refuting a narrative perpetuated by Trump that such voters used the designation to get around the state's voter ID laws.

The bill also wouldn't allow election officials to send an absentee ballot application or ballot to a voter unless the voter applies for an application or ballot.

WEC commissioners agreed in a bipartisan vote last May to send out ballot applications to some 2.7 million registered voters in Wisconsin, as they anticipated continued interest in voting by mail for the August and November elections.

• Let relatives of nursing home and assisted care facility residents know when special voting deputies, who help individuals cast absentee ballots, are planning to visit the site. The bill also would bar employees from influencing how or whether a resident votes.

• Allow municipalities to operate a single secure drop box. Under the bill, the drop box must be attached to the municipal clerk's office building.

• Compel WEC to create a separate, written absentee ballot application form. Currently, those who vote in-person early submit their ballots by placing them in a certificate envelope that serves as a voter's written application for their absentee ballot.

• No longer allow election officials to "cure" absentee ballots, by which local clerks are able to fill in missing information on a voter's certification envelope (not the ballot itself), such as a witness' address. That practice has been in place since the 2016 presidential election.

But under the bill, if an absentee ballot certificate is missing information, the clerk would be required to return the ballot to the voter and post a notification of the defect online to alert the voter.

• Stipulate that elections officials provide observers "uniform and nondiscriminatory access to all stages of the election process, including recounts." Observers would not be allowed to wear any campaign material or interfere with a voter or hinder an election official.

Some observers of Dane and Milwaukee counties' 'recounts, which were requested by Trump for the November contests, had complained they struggled to watch the process, as officials worked to balance public health concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the need for both presidential campaigns to be able to witness the days-long process.