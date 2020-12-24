Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt calls for election changes, party unification

"We've got to show as Republicans that we're fighting and that we're willing to fight on issues that (voters) care about," he said. "I think that group of voters cares a lot, and we all do, about election integrity, and so it's it's really no different than some of these other groups of people that we've talked about. You have to connect with voters on the issues that they care about and that are meaningful to them. And if you do that, then you have a much better opportunity and much better chance to get them to turn out and vote for your candidate."