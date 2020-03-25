Wisconsin Republican leaders strike a cooperative tone in COVID-19 response

But the economic fallout threatens to cripple the economy as revenue for businesses dries up and the numbers of unemployed pile up. Since early last week the state’s unemployment claims have ballooned by more than 120,000, at one point crashing the state’s online system because of the applicant volume.

The state is hoping that a $2 trillion bailout package under consideration by Congress will help avert a full-fledged recession.

“At the end of the day I think this package will hopefully pull the private sector out from a deep hole,” Fitzgerald said.

Vos said the state’s four House Republicans, who all opposed a previous relief package passed on a bipartisan 363-40 House vote, would likely back the new proposal. He said the lawmakers earlier were forced to vote at the last minute before they’d had a chance to review the legislation.

“Hopefully this time around they’ve done a really good job of negotiating a bipartisan package and all of the members of Congress can actually read it, so they know what’s in it,” Vos said.

Both leaders said they expect better communication with the governor’s office as the impacts of the outbreak unfold, and Fitzgerald said talks so far show “far more communication than we’ve had in the last year and a half.”

“The thing I would like to emphasize is we need better communication up front with the administration," Fitzgerald said. We can assist the governor in explaining these things. If you can get buy-in on some of these things, I don’t think anybody is a better messenger for the state of Wisconsin than the Wisconsin Legislature.”

