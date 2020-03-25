Wisconsin Republican leaders strike a cooperative tone in COVID-19 response

State Republican leaders Wednesday voiced support, if conditional, for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order that puts much of the state’s business activity on ice during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The governor has more information than he has shared with us,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday. “So I have to accept the fact that he is looking at all the facts and he is trying to make the best decision that he can.”
Vos was speaking at a video press conference from the Capitol with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, both frequent critics of the governor. But the urgency of the COVID-19 outbreak has prompted the leaders to put aside partisan differences so the state can deal with the epidemic.
“I could sit around and criticize past decisions that have already been made, but I don’t think it’s all that helpful,” Vos said.
The bipartisan approach could be essential in combating the respiratory disease as it escalates in the state. As of Wednesday afternoon, confirmed cases numbered 585, and deaths stood at six, the latest a Dane County resident in their 70s.
While the biggest relief for the economic havoc caused by the outbreak is expected to come from the federal government, the Legislature will likely play significant role in state efforts.
For instance, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called on the Legislature to waive interest and penalties on late property tax payments, which some residents will surely be struggling to pay when they come due on March 31.
“We want to give our residents the financial flexibility they need to help weather the severe economic conditions brought on by this unprecedented public health emergency,” Rhodes-Conway said, “but we cannot act without a change to state law.”
State law requires a 12% interest rate on late payments.
While Vos and Fitzgerald didn’t address that issue, they said the Legislature will take up a number of measures to help the state deal with the crisis.
The leaders are taking a wait-and-see position on how Evers’ order plays out. If the situation hasn’t stabilized by April 24, the governor can invoke his authority for 30 more days.
Fears of a partisan rift over the governor’s escalating response, culminating in the safer at home order that took effect on Wednesday and is slated to last until April 24, arose on Tuesday when Vos and Fitzgerald issued a joint statement criticizing Evers for not consulting other elected officials before issuing the public health order.
A handful of other Republican lawmakers have criticized Evers’ executive order, some complaining about the impact the month-long time frame will have on small businesses.
But Vos applauded the governor for being specific.
“I think that it’s good that he gave a date because every business person I know wants to understand when are they going to be allowed to generate revenue again, when are they going to be allowed to have employees come back,” he said.
He said he’s hopeful that when the governor’s order expires, businesses will be ready.
“I think there’s going to be one heck of a sale for an awful lot of businesses that are going to occur right after April 24,” he said. “So I think that’s going to be a big shot in the arm for our economy. And hopefully it’s sooner.”
Vos and Fitzgerald made it clear that they weren’t opposed to the order itself. And they even gave the governor some slack for what they said was a problematic rollout.
“It wasn’t the smoothest thing that certainly has happened so far, but I understand,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re in a difficult period of time here and things like that are going to happen.”
Fitzgerald said Legislative leadership has been keeping a close watch on the outbreak, staying in touch with public health and hospital officials, who fear the numbers of sick will overwhelm the health care system in coming weeks, as it has in other nations and outbreak hotspots in the U.S. Evers’ efforts to enforce social distancing, the best known strategy for slowing the outbreak, aim to avert a healthcare crisis in the state.
But the economic fallout threatens to cripple the economy as revenue for businesses dries up and the numbers of unemployed pile up. Since early last week the state’s unemployment claims have ballooned by more than 120,000, at one point crashing the state’s online system because of the applicant volume.
The state is hoping that a $2 trillion bailout package under consideration by Congress will help avert a full-fledged recession.
“At the end of the day I think this package will hopefully pull the private sector out from a deep hole,” Fitzgerald said.
Vos said the state’s four House Republicans, who all opposed a previous relief package passed on a bipartisan 363-40 House vote, would likely back the new proposal. He said the lawmakers earlier were forced to vote at the last minute before they’d had a chance to review the legislation.
“Hopefully this time around they’ve done a really good job of negotiating a bipartisan package and all of the members of Congress can actually read it, so they know what’s in it,” Vos said.
Both leaders said they expect better communication with the governor’s office as the impacts of the outbreak unfold, and Fitzgerald said talks so far show “far more communication than we’ve had in the last year and a half.”
“The thing I would like to emphasize is we need better communication up front with the administration," Fitzgerald said. We can assist the governor in explaining these things. If you can get buy-in on some of these things, I don’t think anybody is a better messenger for the state of Wisconsin than the Wisconsin Legislature.”
