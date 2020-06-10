Wisconsin Republican leaders slam Evers for recording COVID-19 meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin Republicans leaders are slamming Gov. Tony Evers for recording a telephone meeting they had last month as “Nixonesque,” “shameful” and a breach of trust as top leaders had come together to discuss next steps for a statewide COVID-19 response.

The meeting, which sought to hammer out the state’s actions following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the statewide stay-at-home order, was held the day after justices narrowly overturned it, leaving local governments to issue their own directives to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While not illegal under state law, as individuals are able to record phone conversations as long as at least one participant is aware it is happening, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Wednesday knocked the Democratic executive for the move, which came to light after a records request from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

But an Evers spokeswoman said the governor wasn't aware of the recording and "has since directed our staff that this will not happen again."