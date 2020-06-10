Wisconsin Republican leaders slam Evers for recording COVID-19 meeting

Wisconsin Republicans leaders are slamming Gov. Tony Evers for recording a telephone meeting they had last month as “Nixonesque,” “shameful” and a breach of trust as top leaders had come together to discuss next steps for a statewide COVID-19 response.
The meeting, which sought to hammer out the state’s actions following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the statewide stay-at-home order, was held the day after justices narrowly overturned it, leaving local governments to issue their own directives to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While not illegal under state law, as individuals are able to record phone conversations as long as at least one participant is aware it is happening, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Wednesday knocked the Democratic executive for the move, which came to light after a records request from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
But an Evers spokeswoman said the governor wasn't aware of the recording and "has since directed our staff that this will not happen again."
A recording of the May 14 meeting was also provided to the Capital Times by the governor’s office under the open records law, as well as meeting notes taken by staff. In the audio files, Evers, Fitzgerald and Vos can be heard discussing going through the rulemaking process to reinstate certain public health guidelines.
The Department of Health Services ultimately proposed a scope statement for a new rule, but officials later withdrew it following opposition from GOP lawmakers. In explaining the move, Evers told reporters last month “it’s not worth our time" to seek approval from the Legislature for more restrictions.
Fitzgerald in a statement denounced the move as “one of the most brazen examples of unethical, unprofessional conduct I have ever seen.”
“The governor has gone so far off the deep end, he’s making secret Nixonesque recordings from the East Wing of the Capitol,” the Juneau Republican continued.” This conduct is totally unbecoming of our state’s top executive and opens up questions about what other recordings his administration may have.”
Saying Evers had “dragged partisan politics to a new low in Wisconsin,” Vos called the move “unprecedented and clearly outside the norm.”
“The one thing that has traditionally distinguished state governments from the federal government is that despite strong philosophical differences, state leaders often find a way to get things done in times of crisis for the betterment of the people of their state,” the Rochester Republican added. “It can only work if there is a sense of trust, civility and integrity…all in short supply in Washington. This governor has violated all three of these critical character traits by secretly taping conversations with fellow leaders.”
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff, who didn't apologize for the recording, said the files weren't intended for public release but rather "for internal use only to inform detailed note taking and planning next steps."
"The goal was for both sides to come to the table with ideas on what should be included in a rule that would be amenable to Republicans in the legislature, and our staff wanted to ensure that any rule we drafted would accurately reflect this conversation," she said.
Baldauff didn't return additional questions about why staff didn't ask permission to record the proceedings ahead of time or whether the staffer responsible would be reprimanded or disciplined in some way.
