Wisconsin Republican lawmakers pass COVID-19 measures Tony Evers previously rejected

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday signed off on bills to bar health officials from mandating COVID-19 vaccines and curb virus-related restrictions on places of worship — language Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already rejected once.
The state Senate and Assembly also approved an effort to give themselves more oversight over the distribution of the expected $5.7 billion in federal money Wisconsin is set to receive under the latest federal coronavirus package. Evers has already pledged to veto the measure when it gets to his desk.
Versions of those three provisions were part of a broader pandemic relief package Republicans pulled together earlier this session that was swiftly vetoed by Evers in February.
Assembly Democratic leader Gordon Hintz slammed the efforts that he said are coming at a time when state officials should be encouraging and incentivizing individuals to get vaccinated.
"We have bills today that send the opposite message," the Oshkosh Democrat told reporters ahead of the floor session. "The intent behind them seems to be pandering toward the same kind of anti-science public health position that's out there, at the worst time possible."
But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, defended the bills as proposals that would curb government overreach and ensure "a transparent process" surrounding the distribution of the federal relief aid.
"During this past year we've seen far too many times where government and the governor went too far," he said.
The legislative oversight bill, from Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, would give the powerful Joint Finance Committee the ability to review Evers' plan for spending federal COVID dollars. But Democrats argue adding that step would slow the pace by which the money's able to get out the door.
The legislation cleared both chambers along party lines on Tuesday. Prior to its passage in the Assembly, Vos warned that if the plan isn't signed into law, "we will have no choice but to go to court."
Further bills heading to Evers would direct him to create a plan for all state employees to return to work in-person; prevent health officials from barring gatherings in places of worship; and not allow health officials to require vaccinations against the virus.
All three cleared the Assembly largely along party lines, though two of them drew a couple of Democratic votes. For example, the mandatory vaccination bill, which passed 60-33, was backed by Reps. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, and Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, D-Milwaukee. The bill surrounding regulations in places of worship passed 61-33, and gained support from Ortiz-Velez and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison.
A separate bill that would bar employers from mandating their employees get shots cleared the Assembly but has yet to be voted on by the full Senate. A recent report from the Wisconsin State Journal found major businesses in Dane County were largely unlikely to issue such a mandate and instead encourage their workers to get shots when available.
In other action, the Senate on Tuesday approved and amended a plan to speed up the process for licensed health care providers in other states to get their credentials in Wisconsin, provide reimbursements through Medicaid to hospitals offering nursing-facility-level custodial care as well as outpatient care due to the COVID-19 crisis and more.
The amendment meant the bill headed back to the Assembly, which first signed off on the legislation last week. The Assembly approved the changes later Tuesday and sent the plan to Evers' desk.