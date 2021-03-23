Wisconsin Republican lawmakers pass COVID-19 measures Tony Evers previously rejected

Assembly Democratic leader Gordon Hintz slammed the efforts that he said are coming at a time when state officials should be encouraging and incentivizing individuals to get vaccinated.

"We have bills today that send the opposite message," the Oshkosh Democrat told reporters ahead of the floor session. "The intent behind them seems to be pandering toward the same kind of anti-science public health position that's out there, at the worst time possible."

But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, defended the bills as proposals that would curb government overreach and ensure "a transparent process" surrounding the distribution of the federal relief aid.

"During this past year we've seen far too many times where government and the governor went too far," he said.

The legislative oversight bill, from Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, would give the powerful Joint Finance Committee the ability to review Evers' plan for spending federal COVID dollars. But Democrats argue adding that step would slow the pace by which the money's able to get out the door.